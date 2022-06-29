Court: Spain Street house to stay with descendant, not KS Mattson

An ongoing civil dispute over the potential sale of a downtown property to KS Mattson Partners was recently resolved in Sonoma County Superior Court – and, for now, it appears the contested bungalow at 130 E. Spain St. will remain in the hands of a descendant of the family that purchased the parcel in 1934.

The crux of the dispute came down to the appraised value of the property and whether plaintiff Catarina Tommasi Landry has the right to purchase it from the property owner – the defendant, her uncle Andrew Tommasi – under the terms of a 29-year-old family trust established by the late John and Anita Tommasi for the intent of keeping properties in their estate within the family.

Superior Court Judge Auguste Chouteau, in a tentative ruling March 30, said that Landry does have the right to purchase the property, under the terms of an agreement in the trust, at its appraised value on July 12, 2019, the date she originally sought to exercise her option. Chouteau also awarded her recompense for attorneys fees and other costs associated with the litigation.

A subsequent objection to the tentative ruling from the defendant was also overruled by Judge Chouteau, who dismissed it as “an improper attempt to reargue the matter.”

The disputed parcel, adjacent to the Mission San Francisco de Solano at 130 E. Spain St., includes a 1,093-square-foot two-bedroom bungalow - as well as a granny unit, leased to Landry by her uncle where she has operated a bed and breakfast called Andrea’s Hidden Cottage.

Andrew Tommasi, 83, had hoped to sell the property for $1.9 million to KS Mattson Partners LP, the company of Piedmont couple Ken and Stacy Mattson, who have made more than $130 million in real estate purchases in Sonoma Valley in the past six years.

But Landry, 37, argued the family trust guaranteed her the option to purchase the property at 95% of its appraised value – which, she contended, was far lower than the Mattsons’ purchase offer; a pair of appraisers hired by Landry estimated the value of the property at $1 million, according to court documents.

First established in 1993 and later updated in 2014, the John and Anita Tommasi Trust bequeathed a pair of properties to the couple’s two sons – 138 E. Spain St. to John Tommasi and 130 E. Spain St. to Andrew Tommasi – with the stipulation that if either brother wished to sell their property, they would first offer it to the other brother, or “the surviving issue of the brother,” at 95% of its appraised value, according to court records.

John Tommasi died in 2016, leaving daughters Catarina and Laura as inheritors of the 138 Spain St. property, which came to them when Anita died in 2017 - along with, they presumed, the right of first refusal on their uncle’s property at 130 E. Spain St. should he ever decide to sell it, as stipulated in the trust.

However, in June of 2019, when Andrew Tommasi entered into a contract with KS Mattson Partners LP to sell the property for $1.9 million, he argued that Landry is not subject to terms of the trust since she was not a signee of the agreement, and therefore has no purchasing rights on the property.

The next month, Landry filed the lawsuit against Tommasi seeking to enforce the trust agreement and exercise her option to purchase 130 E. Spain St. at a price derived by the independent appraisal process outlined in the agreement. KS Mattson Partners LP was named as a co-defendant in the suit.

Efforts to reach KS Mattson Partners for comment were not returned by press time.

In its ruling, the court said the agreement in the trust specifically refers to “the issue,” or children, of the inheriting parties. “As a third-party beneficiary, Catarina is bound by the burdens as well as a recipient of the benefits of the Agreement,” the ruling said.

Thus, continued the ruling, “the agreement is valid and binding on Andrew.”

Additionally, stated the court, Landry’s option to purchase the property “is necessary to carry out the testamentary intent of Anita Tommasi that the property remain in the family, at least until 2044.”

Along with its determination that Landry could exercise her purchase option on the property, the court also detailed specifics in the process for determining its fair market value.

Among them are that Andrew Tommasi and Catarina Landry will each appoint a state-licensed appraiser to establish the property’s value on July 12, 2019. If the difference in the two values is within 5%, the appraised value will be the average of the two appraisals. If there is a greater than 5% difference, then the appraised value will be established by the court.

Once the appraised value is established, escrow will open and a closing date of sale will be within 90 days. The purchase price will be 95% of the appraised value.

“Once escrow closes, the court will enter a final judgment,” concluded the ruling.

When reached for comment, Landry declined, preferring to wait until after the court’s final judgment.

Email Jason Walsh at Jason.walsh@sonomanews.com.