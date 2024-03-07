Court steps in to remedy dilapidated Napa apartment building

Action may soon be taken on a boarded-up and decaying Napa apartment building that area residents say has been an eyesore and safety hazard for years.

People living near the building, at 1938 Brown St., expressed concern since a 2015 fire forced it to close and ultimately fall into disrepair. A legal petition filed by the city in December calls the building a fire and health hazard, and that it has attracted criminal activity.

The petition, filed in Napa County Superior Court on Dec. 13, 2023, alleges the building’s condition violates numerous laws and asked it be put into a receivership, effectively forcing its owner, Andre Chenoweth, to relinquish the property.

Chenoweth reportedly talked with city building and code enforcement staff in December 2022 and expressed hesitancy about moving forward with a plan to demolish the property, which had been determined by the city to be unsafe at that point. He spoke about an unsuccessful attempt to demolish the property in 2016 because of its historical status. (The building appeared on Napa County Landmarks’ list of “threatened treasures” in 2022.)

That conversation reportedly followed multiple unsuccessful attempts from the city to contact Chenoweth about the alleged violations, and five code enforcement inspections in 2023 found the property had remained much the same. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Napa police began receiving calls about the property in February 2020, according to the petition.

On March 1, Judge Cynthia P. Smith granted the petition and later issued an order appointing Gerard F. Keena, who was appointed by the city, as receiver of the property. He will be responsible for correcting the building’s violations and see they don’t reoccur.

The city also is entitled to recover attorneys fees and costs related to the petition by placing a lien on the property.

Residents were concerned the building may fall down, according to the petition.

Michelle Singh, who lives in a nearby apartment building, said in the petition she’d seen the condition of the property decline since 2017, worsened by the series of heavy rainstorms in late 2022 and early 2023.

“I can actively hear the windowpanes breaking as the wells begin to bend too far out of shape for the windowpanes to remain in their original position,” Singh said in the petition.

“The building is bending and leaning so much that I am afraid that it will collapse onto the adjacent apartment complex.”

