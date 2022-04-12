Cows, seaweed help elevate climate opportunities for Sonoma-Marin dairy Straus

Albert Straus is proving cows don’t have to be the enemy of the environment or food chain. This dairy farm is a game-changer in a world and recently received the “Planet Award” from the natural food trade group Naturally North Bay.

“The decision for Straus was unanimous,” said Carolyn Stark, executive director of the nonprofit. “The significant work they have done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is groundbreaking.”

The farm does many things aimed at helping it reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2022, but Naturally North Bay highlighted its use of red seaweed.

Seaweed and cows

About four years ago Straus read about red seaweed being fed to cattle in Australia and Canada as a means to reduce reducing the release of methane, a contributor to climate change. Last summer, the dairy began to test the idea on its Marin County farm near the tiny town of Marshall.

A portion of his herd was given one-quarter pound of red seaweed mixed in with their normal diet of 45 pounds of feed.

Peer-reviewed findings, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, showed the addition of this particular seaweed in the animal’s diet reduced methane emissions by more than 50%.

Cows emit methane mostly through belching.

“(This burping) contributes about 2 billion tons of CO2 equivalent per year to the atmosphere, or more than 4% of all greenhouse gas emissions globally,” according to Blue Ocean Barns, a partner in the test with the University of California, Davis.

Methane is worse in its ill effects on climate than carbon dioxide. The idea a seaweed enriched diet would reduce it drew attention.

“Because methane is both a powerful greenhouse gas and short-lived compared to carbon dioxide, achieving significant reductions would have a rapid and significant effect on atmospheric warming potential,” the Environmental Protection Agency stated.

Initially, the seaweed used in the local study was leftover matter that had been harvested in the Azores. Now it is being grown in tanks in San Diego and Hawaii. Blue Ocean Farms is growing the product and will continue supplying Strauss with this unique feed for his girls.

Not harming the ocean was critical to Straus, which is why he is thrilled the food source is being grown outside its natural environment. While it costs a bit more than traditional feed, he said it’s worth it. Plus, he predicts the price will come down as more farmers turn to red seaweed, which in turn will balance the economies of scale.

While the methane emissions were dramatically reduced, the ultimate decision to go forward with the project was the taste test.

“There was no difference in the flavor of the milk or nutrition or anything else,” Straus said of the cows eating the seaweed.

Going forward

Straus doesn’t want to be alone in his use of red seaweed at his dairy farm. He hopes recognition from organizations like Naturally North Bay will help spread the word of the work he and his company are doing.

“I feel like providing organic dairy products is vital to our food supply and our environment,” Straus said. He underlined how the pandemic provided the need for locally sourced foods, what with the supply chain breaking down and restaurants closed.

The 12 dairy farms he works with that supply product to the creamery are on target to be carbon neutral by the end of the decade.

Straus expects that between the seaweed and the methane digester that he will have reduced nearly 90% percent of the methane his cows off-put. The digester decomposes the manure.

“This award helps us to get this message out about farming and our food system, and how we can change our farming food system to make it environmentally sustainable and provide local food.”