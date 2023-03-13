Creating cocktails only part of the profit puzzle for Napa, Sonoma craft distillers

For craft distillers, getting a bottle or can into consumers’ hands can be more difficult than creating their beverages.

“Distributors are the roadblock to getting product to markets and stores,” explained Jenny Griffo, who with husband Mike owns Griffo Distillery, which makes gin, whiskey, vodka and cold brew coffee liqueur in Petaluma. “When you have a gatekeeper like a distributor you don’t have the power over your own sales.”

In the spirits world, unlike with beer and wine, after the alcohol is made it must go through a distributor who delivers it to retailers.

This three-tier system has been in place since Prohibition ended in 1933, but that has been changing, starting with wine, since the 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Granholm. Yet distributors tend to work mostly with companies that have a ton of product to move. That leaves small craft distillers, which in California is anyone making up to 150,000 gallons a year, struggling.

“There is plenty of reason for change to come, but the political forces in Sacramento don’t always allow for it,” state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, told the Business Journal. “The three-tier distribution is a long held advantage for the distributors and it is very, very difficult to get any change in these old rules and regulations.”

Temporary reprieve

A provisional respite to these decades old regulations came three years ago.

Under an emergency measure put in place during the pandemic the state agency which regulates liquor distribution, the California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control, began to allow craft distillers to ship product to people’s homes directly.

This suspension of the shipping law was lengthened a couple times, with it finally slated to expire at the end of 2022. An eleventh-hour Hail Mary late last year extended the law to the end of this year.

“The day before it was going away I texted a friend who is friends with the Newsoms. And she sent a text message and two hours later we got the extension. That was amazing,” said Tara Jasper, owner of gin producer Sipsong Spirits in Windsor. She is also on the board of the California Distillers Association, a trade group which used to be known as the California Artisanal Distillers Guild.

While craft distillers applaud the temporary change, they are struggling to get lawmakers to make it permanent.

Last year, Dodd wrote Senate Bill 620, which would have made the direct to consumer shipping law permanent for all distillers. It died in the Assembly.

Back in session this year, Dodd told the Journal he has no intention of introducing another bill to either extend or make permanent the shipping rules, though he would support someone else’s efforts.

“There are turf battles out there that the parties are going to have to negotiate,” Dodd explained for his reluctance to author another bill. “Small and large distillers, and small and large distributors, even the Teamsters most certainly have a say because they represent most of the delivery companies.”

Opposing factions

“Our gripe is with the non-craft folks’ hoping to bypass the three-tier system,” Matt Broad, legislative advocate for the California Teamsters, told the Journal. “We are concerned if we allow direct-to-consumer shipping to the big distillers, it would take millions of dollars off store shelves.”

The Teamsters, the labor union serving most of the largest distributors, believe jobs would be lost if the distribution system is changed for all spirits distributors because less product would need to be delivered to stores.

It’s also why restrictions pertaining who can deliver the craft spirits to consumers were written into the current legislation to protect their workers, likes those employed by DHL and UPS.

“It came down to the politics of the big guys who don’t want the little guys to have a privilege that they don't have,” Broad said. “We support getting a bill done to have this authority, but the political landscape has not changed much in the last couple of months with Discus and the Wine Institute.”

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (Discus), which represents any size distillery, says it will not support a bill that favors one distillery over the other, like the current law does by pertaining only to small batch distillers.

“We support legislation that allows distillers of all sizes to access their consumers,” Adam Smith, vice president of government relations for Discus, told the Business Journal.

Discus’ other issue is with limitations on how much product can be shipped at one time.

“The amount shipped must not exceed the equivalent of 2.25 liters in any combination of prepackaged containers per day per consumer and shall be solely for the consumer’s personal use and not for resale,” the law reads.