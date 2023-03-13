Creating cocktails only part of the profit puzzle for Napa, Sonoma craft distillers

KATHRYN REED
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 13, 2023, 10:02AM

For craft distillers, getting a bottle or can into consumers’ hands can be more difficult than creating their beverages.

“Distributors are the roadblock to getting product to markets and stores,” explained Jenny Griffo, who with husband Mike owns Griffo Distillery, which makes gin, whiskey, vodka and cold brew coffee liqueur in Petaluma. “When you have a gatekeeper like a distributor you don’t have the power over your own sales.”

In the spirits world, unlike with beer and wine, after the alcohol is made it must go through a distributor who delivers it to retailers.

This three-tier system has been in place since Prohibition ended in 1933, but that has been changing, starting with wine, since the 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Granholm. Yet distributors tend to work mostly with companies that have a ton of product to move. That leaves small craft distillers, which in California is anyone making up to 150,000 gallons a year, struggling.

“There is plenty of reason for change to come, but the political forces in Sacramento don’t always allow for it,” state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, told the Business Journal. “The three-tier distribution is a long held advantage for the distributors and it is very, very difficult to get any change in these old rules and regulations.”

Temporary reprieve

A provisional respite to these decades old regulations came three years ago.

Under an emergency measure put in place during the pandemic the state agency which regulates liquor distribution, the California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control, began to allow craft distillers to ship product to people’s homes directly.

This suspension of the shipping law was lengthened a couple times, with it finally slated to expire at the end of 2022. An eleventh-hour Hail Mary late last year extended the law to the end of this year.

“The day before it was going away I texted a friend who is friends with the Newsoms. And she sent a text message and two hours later we got the extension. That was amazing,” said Tara Jasper, owner of gin producer Sipsong Spirits in Windsor. She is also on the board of the California Distillers Association, a trade group which used to be known as the California Artisanal Distillers Guild.

While craft distillers applaud the temporary change, they are struggling to get lawmakers to make it permanent.

Last year, Dodd wrote Senate Bill 620, which would have made the direct to consumer shipping law permanent for all distillers. It died in the Assembly.

Back in session this year, Dodd told the Journal he has no intention of introducing another bill to either extend or make permanent the shipping rules, though he would support someone else’s efforts.

“There are turf battles out there that the parties are going to have to negotiate,” Dodd explained for his reluctance to author another bill. “Small and large distillers, and small and large distributors, even the Teamsters most certainly have a say because they represent most of the delivery companies.”

Opposing factions

“Our gripe is with the non-craft folks’ hoping to bypass the three-tier system,” Matt Broad, legislative advocate for the California Teamsters, told the Journal. “We are concerned if we allow direct-to-consumer shipping to the big distillers, it would take millions of dollars off store shelves.”

The Teamsters, the labor union serving most of the largest distributors, believe jobs would be lost if the distribution system is changed for all spirits distributors because less product would need to be delivered to stores.

It’s also why restrictions pertaining who can deliver the craft spirits to consumers were written into the current legislation to protect their workers, likes those employed by DHL and UPS.

“It came down to the politics of the big guys who don’t want the little guys to have a privilege that they don't have,” Broad said. “We support getting a bill done to have this authority, but the political landscape has not changed much in the last couple of months with Discus and the Wine Institute.”

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (Discus), which represents any size distillery, says it will not support a bill that favors one distillery over the other, like the current law does by pertaining only to small batch distillers.

“We support legislation that allows distillers of all sizes to access their consumers,” Adam Smith, vice president of government relations for Discus, told the Business Journal.

Discus’ other issue is with limitations on how much product can be shipped at one time.

“The amount shipped must not exceed the equivalent of 2.25 liters in any combination of prepackaged containers per day per consumer and shall be solely for the consumer’s personal use and not for resale,” the law reads.

Discus wants the same rules that the wine industry has.

“There are no production counts on wine and we believe we should have parity with wine producers when it comes to accessing our consumers,” Smith said.

Quantity limitations on distilled products is why the Wine Institute also came out against legislation to allow distillers the right to ship direct to consumers. The advocacy group believes if a related industry has limits placed on it, that this could open the door to changing parameters for wineries.

Before SB 620 died, Wine Institute wrote a three-page letter to lawmakers that stated, “While our associations have no position as to the ability of spirits manufacturers to sell directly to their customers, we find that the measure’s proposed restrictions would set a dangerous precedent that could undermine decades of work by the wine industry to establish direct to consumer sales throughout the United States in a nondiscriminatory and convenient manner.”

Working for change

While the California Distillers Association will continue to fight to make permanent the direct to consumer shipping law, Executive Director Cris Steller is worried about its chances of becoming a reality this year because of the competing factions.

“We are not getting a lot of traction or support for meeting in the middle of the road from the parties that are on the fringe of things,” Steller said.

On top of that, the trade group is struggling financially to pay for a lobbyist to argue its point of view.

Distillers, though, are not giving up. Griffo with Griffo Distillery in Sonoma County spoke at legislative hearings last year and plans to continue to advocate for her industry.

She laments that the laws have nothing to do with protecting the consumer, but instead are all about benefiting distributors.

“Our direct to consumer channel is difficult to build because we don't have certainty it will be permanent,” Griffo said. “What we would like to see is the same rules as wine and beer applied to us. They don’t have the three-tier system.”

The California Distributors Association did not respond to interview requests.

With Griffo celebrating its 10th anniversary later this year, the company is one of the veterans in the craft distilling industry. Early on it was able to get Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to distribute its product because there were so few craft distillers at the time.

Even so, Griffo is adamant that all craft distillers should have the same opportunities to reach consumers.

Sipsong Spirits owner Jasper said, “The way they want us to sell spirits is through giant pallets through a distributor. We don’t fit the mold.”

She doesn’t make enough gin for big distributors to pay attention to her company. Her first product came out in 2018. She started with 20 cases of each batch, then 40, and last spring made 100 cases. She creates two seasonal gins, and another one year-round.

“It’s interesting how the big money players, the distributors and large brands, have so much control over our industry. It’s sad in a way because it makes the creativity that is possible in the world of spirits diminished because we can’t get what we are creating into customers’ hands unless we are allowed to sell direct.”

Another way craft distillers get their product into people’s hand is through tasting rooms. But even then consumers are limited to taking home three bottles at a time.

Jasper says patrons would like her to create a gin club, much like what wineries do. But the only way that makes since is if direct to consumer sales are permanent.

The laws are so convoluted that brandy is a separate category in the distilled spirits world. This benefits Napa Valley Distillery which has a brandy makers license.

Owner Arthur Hartunian, who is on the California Distillers Association board, said the law was created in the 1960s to accommodate wineries wanting to branch out into the brandy business. Brandy is often made by distilling grapes.

But he can’t ship his line of whiskey which has similar alcohol by volume as brandy.

“If you can ship wine and brandy, why can’t you ship anything else?” Hartunian asked, further wondering, “What good is it to create something if you are unable to sell it or share it with others?”

Kathryn Reed is a journalist who has spent most of her career covering issues in Northern California. She has published four books, with the most recent being Sleeping with Strangers: An Airbnb Host’s Life in Lake Tahoe and Mexico. She may be reached at kr@kathrynreed. com or kathrynreed.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kathryn0925 or Instagram @kathrynreed0925.

