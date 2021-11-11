Creative Sonoma announces new round of arts grants

In support of local cultural arts activities that will occur in 2022, Creative Sonoma - funded by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors - a new round of Arts Impact grants has been announced. Available to nonprofit arts organizations, the grant will come from a $115,000 fund set aside to support the cultivation of the arts as a cultural and economic benefit to the community.

“The innovative spirit of our cultural arts nonprofit organizations has been on full display over these past two years, finding alternative ways to enliven our communities without gathering together,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins was quoted as saying in a news release published last week. “These grants are an investment in that work to help bring meaningful creative experiences to all our residents.”

Grants will be awarded to nonprofits presenting activities that “contribute to the social cohesion of our communities countywide, in neighborhoods or with student populations.” Projects that advance community awareness of environmental issues are encouraged, and successful applicants will demonstrate “a commitment to providing equitable access ti and participation from communities of color and other traditionally marginalized communities.”

For information contact Samantha Kimple at samantha.kimpel@sonoma-county.org.

