Dal Poggetto picks new manager for Santa Rosa accounting firm

Dal Poggetto & Company LLP is promoting Matthew Ferreira to manager, effective Sept. 24.

Ferreira has been a senior accountant, with five years of experience in providing assurance and income tax services to wineries and vineyards, as well as agricultural producers and “high net worth” individual clients, the Santa Rosa-based accounting firm announced.

Ferreira likes to spend his leisure time camping, golfing, hiking and socializing with family and friends, company owner Jon Dal Poggetto noted.