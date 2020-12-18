Davidson Middle School Science in San Rafael wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards

At the rapidly expanding Davidson Middle School at 280 Woodland Ave., the San Rafael City School District needed new modern, flexible space for its forward-thinking science and math program.

Working with a tight budget and schedule, the project team of Quattrocchi Kwok Architects and Jeff Luchen Construction completed a two-story modular classroom building with 10 integrated science labs, six prep rooms, student and staff rest rooms, an electrical and mechanical room, science courtyard and outdoor classroom spaces.

The project was completed in January 2020, creating a sustainable and efficient Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) building with 14,800 square feet of space.

Flexible indoor and outdoor spaces use the building itself as a teaching mechanism by integrating the exposed structural, mechanical and electrical components to promote student interest in building design and technology used in a modern school building.

Eco-friendly features include abundant and energy-efficient lighting and mechanical systems, fresh air circulation, low-flow plumbing systems and drought-tolerant landscaping.

The team’s modular design effectively crafted the building’s layout to maximize program areas and stay within budget. Materials were selected with sustainability, durability and cost-effectiveness in mind.

To increase interest, the exterior façade design carefully considered color and made use of two types of window treatments and shading systems.

With SIP restrictions, students were only able to occupy the new building for a few months before virtual learning went into effect, but school officials say this facility will be an asset as the staff looks ahead to make decisions around hybrid and in-person learning. The total project cost was $12 million.