DC Solar attorney indicted in billion-dollar Ponzi scheme with Solano County ties

A lawyer for the shuttered DC Solar company at the heart of a nearly $1 billion fraud case has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Sacramento.

Jurors on Oct. 5 returned a 23‑count indictment against Ari J. Lauer, 59, of Lafayette, agreeing there was enough evidence to charge him with conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud, and wire fraud affecting a financial institution. The allegations were brought for his role in the biggest criminal fraud scheme in the history of the Eastern District of California, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a press release issued Monday.

A licensed attorney in California, Lauer, from approximately 2009 to January 2019, was outside counsel to DC Solar, which had offices in Solano and Yolo counties and elsewhere in Northern California. He provided legal and business advice concerning DC Solar's operations.

The indictment was unsealed Monday after Lauer's arrest. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail on Monday but was released, jail records showed.

According to court documents, between 2011 and 2018, DC Solar manufactured mobile solar generators that were mounted on trailers. The company promoted the versatility and environmental sustainability of the generators, claiming they were used to provide emergency power to cellphone towers and lighting at sporting and other events. A significant incentive for investors were generous federal tax credits due to the solar nature of the generators, Talbert noted in the prepared statement.

Jeff Carpoff, 52, Paulette Carpoff, 49, both of Martinez, and their co-conspirators solicited investors to invest in the generators in multimillion-dollar transactions using a variety of fraudulent techniques.

Talbert said a key part of the fraud was that investors would never actually take possession of the generators. Instead, DC Solar typically leased those generators back from the investors, and claimed to sublease them to third parties to generate revenue. In reality there was very little actual third-party rental demand for the generators. However, when Lauer and the other co-conspirators learned this, they continued to tell investors that the rental market for the generators was robust.

In June 2012, Lauer, Jeff Carpoff, and others met to discuss the failure to generate enough third-party lease revenue to meet their financial obligations to investors. The conspirators agreed to conceal that lack of third-party lease revenue from current and prospective investors, by, among other things, making periodic transfers of investor money from one account to another while misrepresenting the flow of funds as third-party lease revenue.

Lauer and the others created a circular payment system they referred to as "re-rent." In 2014, they created a "re-rent agreement," backdating the document to 2011, and used it to explain the large sums of money being transferred from one account to another. In fact, the real source of money was new investor money, which was being used to pay obligations to existing investors. The indictment further alleges that Lauer and the others prepared sublease agreements with "concealed addendums" that "materially altered the terms of the contracts," said Talbert. They used the sublease agreements to defraud investors.

Between March 2011 and Dec. 18, 2018, investors collectively invested some $760 million and several financial institutions and other investors transferred collectively $153 million to DC Solar as part of related transactions for the purchase and lease of generators. In total, DC Solar closed transactions with investors that contributed more than $912 million to buy generators. Those transactions supposedly involved approximately 17,000 generators, believed to be valued at $2.5 billion.

During the conspiracy, approximately 94% to 95% of the supposed lease revenue on the books was actually inter-company transfers disguised as new investor money. In truth, third-party end-user demand for generators never exceeded 5% of the revenue that was claimed.

A Ponzi scheme is a bogus investing technique that promises high rates of return with little risk to investors. In the scheme, money provided by new investors is used to pay seeming high returns to early-stage investors, suggesting the enterprise is doing well. The scheme collapses when required payments, or redemptions, exceed new investments.

The case is the product of an investigation by the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Audrey Hemesath leads to prosecution.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Jeff Carpoff was sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $790,600,000 in restitution for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. His wife Paulette Carpoff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and money laundering. She was sentenced on June 28, 2022, to 11 years and three months in prison.

On Nov. 16, 2021, Joseph W. Bayliss, 48, of Martinez, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $481,300,000 in restitution for securities fraud and conspiracy in connection with the scheme. On April 12, 2022, DC Solar Chief Financial Officer Robert A. Karmann, 57, of Clayton, was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $624 million.

On May 31, 2022, Alan Hansen was sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and aiding and abetting money laundering. Ryan Guidry, 48, of Pleasant Hill, was sentenced on Jan. 31, 2023, to six years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $619.4 million in restitution for to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and aiding and abetting money laundering.

Ronald J. Roach, 55, of Walnut Creek, pleaded guilty to criminal offenses related to the fraud scheme and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 14. Roach faces a maximum federal prison term of 10 years.