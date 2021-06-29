‘Defining Moments’ in the life of late Northern California tech visionary Donald Green

North Bay Business Journal worked with North Bay telecommunications entrepreneur Don Green to feature several selected chapters of his autobiography, “Defining Moments,” in the newspaper over several weeks a few years ago.

Green founded his first company, Digital Telephone Systems, in Marin County in 1969, growing it to $60 million in sales by 1976. In 1987, he co-founded Optilink in Petaluma. In 1992, he co-founded Advanced Fibre Communications in Petaluma, which grew from three employees in 1993 to 800 in 1998.

He later gave $10 million to help create the Donald & Maureen Green Music Center at Sonoma State University.

Eventually, Green would become known as “the Father of Telecom Valley,” a cluster of telecommunications equipment and software developers in in Sonoma and Marin counties. The following excerpted chapters will focus mostly how that came to be.

But as Green pointed out to the Business Journal when this excerpt series ran in mid-2017, the book is also about family.

And that began with Green's growing up in Liverpool and London. The family endured the attacks on Great Britain during World War II. As a boy, he would be consumed with reading; “The Children's Encyclopedia” was his favorite. He worked at the post office as a young man, met and later married the love of his life, Maureen. With one son in tow, the family moved to Canada, where Green worked for the phone company and RCA.

But it was California and the Bay Area as “a hotbed of new technology” that drew the family, now with two children, to the U.S.

‘Father of Telecom Valley' recounts birth of North Bay high-tech

July 4, 2017 — This installment looks at pivot points at the beginning of Don Green's career.

‘Father of Telecom Valley' recounts his first big leadership test

July 11, 2017 — Here, Don Green reveals his rise to project manager at a telecom firm at age 29 then has to deal with a disgruntled subordinate nearly twice his age.

‘Father of Telecom Valley' recounts how fierce competition led to digital-switch breakthrough

July 20, 2017 — Don Green reflects on the new-product race with giant competitors that led to the first digital PBX telephone switch.

‘Father of Telecom Valley' recalls birth of Optilink, struggles at DSC, launch of Advanced Fibre Communications

July 26, 2017 — Don Green recounts the founding of Optilink, culture struggles at DSC and the launch of Advanced Fibre Communications.

‘Father of Telecom Valley' recalls how a tech-licensing meeting turned bad

Aug. 10, 2017 — Don Green recalls how a prospective licensee lost a deal because of the actions of an executive.