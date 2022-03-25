Demand for e-commerce, logistics propels Solano-Napa industrial real estate deals

The industrial real estate market in Solano and Napa counties has flourished since the start of COVID-19, while the office market in those counties has struggled.

In fact, industrial demand and deal velocity grew substantially in the first through third quarters of 2021 and finished strong through year-end. Key factors for increasing industrial demand include local, national and global markets rapidly shifting to e-commerce and the continued growth in the food and beverage industries.

Tenant demand in Napa and Solano counties primarily consists of regional wine, food, and beverage-related production, e-commerce, third party logistics operators, and packaging companies. Solano continues to benefit from tenants that are priced out of the East Bay and other surrounding submarkets and instead, considering more affordable space options in Solano and Napa counties.

Industrial rents in Solano and Napa continue to be about 20% to 30% less than industrial rents in East Bay submarkets.

With the rising costs of construction, limited supply and consistent demand, asking rates are steadily increasing to local record rates in Napa and Solano. Monthly rates for conditioned wine space in Napa and American Canyon (50,000 square feet and up) currently range from $0.85 to $1 per square-foot, per month on a triple-net basis. Light industrial rates for smaller spaces (5,000 to 30,000 square feet) range from $1.00 to $1.20 per square-foot, triple-net. These rates are up more than 10% from the prior year.

In Solano, class A warehouse ranges from high-50 cent to low-80 cent range per square foot per month on a triple-net basis for larger spaces (greater than 100,000 square feet).

The wide range is primarily due to a substantial availability of new product and that was delivered in Vacaville through new construction, with rates still hovering in the high-50 cent to low-60 cent range NNN. Fairfield on the hand, is experiencing much higher rates for larger space ranging from the mid-70 to low-80 cent range NNN. Smaller, light industrial space in Solano between 5,000 to 25,000 square feet range from the high-70 to low-90 cent range, depending upon the amount of necessary office build-out.

The Napa and Solano markets have over 3.5 million square feet of active user requirements targeting occupancy over the next six to 12 months. Most range from 75,000 to 200,000 square feet, along with a handful seeking 250,000 to 600,000 square feet.

The market barometer that best illustrates the substantial leasing activity in Napa and Solano has been the “year over year” staggering net positive absorption figures since March 2020: 1,875,381 square feet in 2021 and 2,156,972 square feet in 2020. By comparison, the positive net absorption for 2019, was just 201,393 square feet.

Napa County has 14.8 million square feet of warehouse, production, and light industrial spaces, and Solano, 38 million square feet.

Industrial vacancy in Napa County has remained consistently low, currently at just 2.6%. Just about all that vacancy (360,000 square feet) is in one newly constructed 702,000-square-foot building located at 400 Boone Road, American Canyon.

Solano industrial vacancy decreased even with the substantial amount of new warehouse construction that was delivered to Napa and Solano as mentioned below. The year-end 2021 vacancy in Solano County was at 4.2%, which is down from 4.7% at year-end 2020. With the ongoing tenant and owner-user demand, we expect the supply of industrial product for both markets to stay limited throughout 2022.

New developments largely pre-leased

Over 1.7 million square feet of new developments are coming to Napa and Solano counties. The projects are driven by tenant demand, shown by more than half the space being pre-leased. Several new construction projects were delivered in 2021, and more are scheduled for 2022 in Napa and American Canyon.

The Pigman Company, Kraemer Land and Cardinal Development delivered phase 3 at Napa Commerce Center, a 79,943-square-foot class A warehouse facility at 502 Devlin Road in Napa that broke ground in summer 2021. That project will also soon have groundbreaking on buildings A, B and E, which total 85,880 square feet of light industrial product in three buildings.

Orchard Partners, Divco and RREEF delivered the 201,950-square-foot build-to-suit warehouse at 300 Boone Drive for an e-commerce company — reportedly, Amazon — and completed a 702,000-square-foot speculative warehouse space that is 50% leased to Biagi Bros. Inc. Innova delivered a two-building light-industrial project totaling 64,000 square feet at 115 and 125 E. Gateway Road in south Napa.