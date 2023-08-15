Demand for used cars revs up Redwood Credit Union Auto Services in Santa Rosa

With the number of used vehicle sales far exceeding those of new ones, it should come as no surprise Redwood Credit Union Auto Services this summer is expanding its car lot in Santa Rosa.

Redwood Credit Union Auto Services is one of more than 150,000 car lots in the United States where customers can buy a used vehicle.

Its Santa Rosa Avenue location has as many as 120 vehicles at any given time. The lot next door, which the credit union purchased two years ago, will allow for another 40 to 50 vehicles.

“Used car sales are starting to pick up. I think the timing of having a little bit more capacity of lot space is aligned with the reality of coming out of the pandemic and more inventory being available,” Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ron Felder said.

“A year ago, the inventory wasn’t there and prices were significantly higher because so little was out there.”

The company is paving the new lot and getting it ready to expand sales operations with expectations of increased inventory arriving late summer.

About 38.6 million used light vehicles were sold across the country last year compared to 13.6 million new vehicles, according to Statista. The data collection company reports this type of spread in used vs. new vehicle sales as being consistent for more than 10 years.

Redwood Credit Union Auto Services reports it has sold about 650 cars per year the past couple of years, with more than 80% of them used vehicles.

Facts and figures

According to IBISWorld, which provides industry research, there were 150,854 used car businesses nationally as of 2023. This is an increase of 2.9% in one year.

The used car market is $181 billion strong, according to IBISWorld.

Redwood Credit Union is not alone in selling vehicles. It’s something other credit unions do as well. RCU did not disclose dollar figures for its vehicle sales division.

What differentiates a credit union from a bank is that it’s a member-owned not-for-profit run by a board of directors instead of being beholden to shareholders. That’s why it’s easier for credit unions to get into the car business compared to traditional banks. There are 5,000 federally insured credit unions in this country.

Banking and vehicle sales

While the Redwood Credit Union Auto Services lot only has used vehicles, the company does sell new vehicles by brokering with dealerships.

This is what can make the car-buying experience less stressful, Redwood officials say. If someone knows what vehicle they want, the trim and even the color, the credit union will procure it without the buyer going through the hassle of locating their dream car.

“A lot of people are looking for a particular vehicle. We partner with other dealerships and can deliver it to their doorstep,” Felder said.

Delivery is from San Francisco to Mendocino and east to Napa County.

With a plethora of car dealerships in Northern California, that is where RCU does the bulk of its new vehicle transactions.

RCU Auto Services isn’t making its money through sales, but instead by providing the loan, Felder explained. That’s why going through RCU is not likely to cost more than going directly to the car dealership.

“In 2004, we created RCU Auto Services. The goal was to provide a single source for members to buy, finance, get insurance or even sell the car they already had,” Felder explained.

Beginning in the 1990s, the financial institution offered new and used vehicles through a third-party broker service. The car lot opened in 2005, thus expanding options for car buyers and sellers.

RCU has 13 employees working just in auto services.

People don’t have to be a member to buy a vehicle through RCU Auto Services, but membership is required for a loan or insurance.

Felder reports that about 90% of car purchases are financed through RCU, with the remainder cash transactions. RCU would sell a vehicle to someone using a different financier, but that’s a rare individual who does that, he added.

Like at any dealership, RCU will not buy or accept all vehicles as a trade-in. Even so, it likes to work with people as much as possible.

“You don’t have to buy your next car with us to sell us your car. Even if it is vehicle we can’t resell, there are options like it can go to auction through a wholesaler,” Felder said.

Kathryn Reed is a journalist who has spent most of her career covering issues in Northern California. She has published four books, with the most recent being Sleeping with Strangers: An Airbnb Host’s Life in Lake Tahoe and Mexico. She may be reached at kr@kathrynreed. com, or follower her at kathrynreed.com, Twitter @Kathryn0925, or Instagram @kathrynreed0925.