Developer outlines goals for planned Solano city at lively town hall in Vallejo

California Forever CEO Jan Sramek got right to the point when presenting a slideshow on how to fix housing, infrastructure and employment struggles in Solano County.

Under the heading, "List of existing credible plans to solve these issues" Sramek showed a blank slide.

That's because Sramek alleges there are not existing credible plans to solve those issues within the county. That lack of a viable alternative for development is a central part of the pitch he made to Solano County voters at the first of six town halls — this one held in Vallejo at the Naval and Historical Museum — that will be held across the county to familiarize residents with the company's aims, while offering a chance for feedback.

"It hasn't worked in the last 30 years," Sramek said of existing initiatives to solve housing and economic development "it's not going to work in the next 30 years"

The choice voters will need to make at the ballot box next November is a simple one, he said, because it's the choice between something and nothing.

"Do you think you will be better off with this project or not?" he asked.

While the company has come under fire for purchasing thousands of acres before revealing their intentions, he said this is standard practice in the industry. The land purchased has some of the lowest agricultural and ecological values of anywhere in the county, Sramek said, and by using modern farming practices the project could actually increase the agricultural output of the area.

"There is nothing odd or nefarious about buying property before you release the plans," he said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tR3TpSRB2P0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

According to Sramek, it's no coincidence that some of the politicians who oppose California Forever on the local and statewide level are ones whose policies led to the problems California faces today, including the housing crisis and water worries. Unlike local governments who permit too slowly and developers looking to make money fast, Sramek claims California Forever has "The patience and capital to get this right over 30 years."

Sramek, however, made clear that he doesn't want the development to take long to get off the ground as he hopes to have a population of 50,000 —about half the size of Vacaville —by 2040. Over a few decades, he said, the city could grow to 400,000.

"There's a resignation in California that it takes us 20 years to build a (expletive) bus lane in San Francisco," Sramek said. "That's ridiculous."

Opponents, he said, have weaponized the projects proximity to Travis Air Force Base, but the new development will not come as close to the base as pre existing developments do. It will, however, allow airmen to live in and retire to an affordable nearby community, which will help the base retain service members.

Sramek said after the town hall that he believes the company's critics are part of a vocal minority, and that the county at large is in support of their plans. He pointed out this development is hardly the first in California to come under vocal criticism amidst the housing crisis.

Although he's still optimistic, if the project fails at the ballot next November, Sramek said the company will continue to pursue their goals through different means.

In the face of criticism that this plan will not direct investment into the existing cities of Solano County, Sramek said that a rising tide in the county can lift all boats, and that infrastructure updates, employment opportunities and affordable housing will help the entire county,

"I don't think this is a zero sum game for the cities," he said of competition in Solano, "and that's not what the data suggests. Cities do well in clusters."

It's critical for the company's bottom line that this project works for the future residents of the community and the county as a whole, otherwise it won't be financially viable long term.

"It's like going to the barber," Sramek said. "If they screw up your haircut twice, you're not going back."

Sramek said the company is taking time to listen to feedback and hear from voters. Two physical locations for the company, one in Vallejo and one in Vacaville, opened on Thursday. Offices in Rio Vista and Fairfield will open soon.

"I know a lot of you are saying 'I want to see the actual plan,'" Sramek said. "We don't have the actual plan, because we are taking community input very seriously."

So until the larger plans are released in January, the company will continue to make their pitch to voters, with town halls scheduled over the next two weeks in Rio Vista, Fairfield, Vacaville, Dixon and Benicia. After the meetings, residents have a chance to meet with members of California Forever staff, give feedback, and ask questions.

At the upcoming meetings, California Forever announced in a Facebook post Thursday morning, those without tickets will be offered available seats at the beginning of the event, and attendees will be allowed to ask questions directly rather than submitting them in advance.

"A lot of the opponents of the project don't realize this huge shot in the arm economically that this will be for all of Solano County," Sramek said after the meeting.