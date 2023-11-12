Dining is back: New businesses opening in downtown Santa Rosa mostly dining related

Samantha and Ryan Ramey were frequent visitors to Santa Rosa even before they opened their restaurant, Americana, in Railroad Square just 10 days before the country was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was in 2020. They reopened slowly the following summer with limited hours and staffing as people became comfortable going out again. Samantha said she feels the restaurant finally hit its stride last fall.

“It feels like people are really coming out and we’re able to build our local customer base,” she said. “It feels to me, as a business owner and a community member, a lot of people are reinvesting in (downtown) and are excited to be here.”

Terri Stark, who owns seven restaurants in Sonoma County with her husband, Mark, feels that people missed the dining out experience and that bringing new restaurants to downtown Santa Rosa will bring back foot traffic.

“Eating out is our form of entertainment and that’s the layer in which we are providing experiences,” Stark said. “But I think Santa Rosa’s struggling to find (its) identity. It doesn’t have that one thing you can focus on and run with and I don’t know how it’s going to get there.”

Data from online review platform Yelp found that despite economic uncertainty, business openings were up 10% in the U.S. between April 2022 and March 2023.

Downtown Action Organization Director Cadance Allinson said though more people are doing their shopping online after the height of the pandemic, people are looking for more restaurants and entertainment options.

“As the city continues to grow, having options like that is going to be really critical,” she said.

The increased demand for dining in downtown

The National Restaurant Association’s State of the Restaurant Industry report found that although rising food costs and staffing shortages are still at the forefront of restaurant owners’ minds, 47% of operators in the United States expect competition between restaurants to be more intense this year than last.

On top of this, rising food costs because of inflation have also affected restaurant spending, and while this is not unique to downtown, restaurants have to adjust to doing more with less, Stark said.

“All we’re trying to do right now is break even and that’s OK, we’ll get through it,” Stark said.

Though many restaurants have left downtown, more have recently opened or are on the way. At least six restaurants — including 19Ten Provisions & Bar, El Fogon Taqueria and Marla Santa Rosa — have opened so far in 2023, according to the most recent Santa Rosa Economic Development report.

Recently, Mo’z Restaurant and Grill signs and new awnings appeared outside the former Mary’s Pizza Shack location on Fourth Street. The restaurant is an offshoot of a popular San Francisco breakfast spot known as Mo’z Cafe.

Owner Mo Alhakim said business in San Francisco is not what it used to be before the pandemic, and he had heard good things about Santa Rosa. The restaurant will focus on American, comfort food cuisine with a menu similar to his San Francisco restaurant with crepes, sandwiches and breakfast.

The main difference will be his Santa Rosa restaurant will also offer a dinner menu with pizza and steak alongside beer and wine.

“The neighborhood looks very nice with a lot of supporters,” Alhakim said. “We want to bring a great experience from San Francisco to Santa Rosa.”

He plans a grand opening in early 2024.

Alhakim is not the only entrepreneur who is trying a new concept in a venerable downtown location.

The Goose & Fern opened in August at the same spot that formerly housed Toad in the Hole. Breakfast and brunch restaurant Aroma de Cafe opened up in the space that formerly housed Mi Ranchito on Fifth Street.

The Starks also have joined the effort to bring new business downtown with the upcoming opening of their latest restaurant, Augie’s French, going into the former Bollywood space.

The couple have been known for setting up shop in locations once overlooked by other potential businesses, such as Stark’s Steak and Seafood in Railroad Square, which opened in 2008.

Stark remembers when people thought the couple were crazy for opening a restaurant there.

“It just populated (when we opened,)” she said. “Once there’s more foot traffic, a lot of problems just naturally go away.”

The couple are taking a chance on Courthouse Square. Terri said she and her husband decided it was time to reconsider locating a restaurant there.

“We just felt like it’s time for downtown Santa Rosa to improve,” Stark said.

Once they began working on the restaurant, they moved their office to the space above, and have frequented many of the businesses on Fourth Street while they renovated their space.

Max Bretzke sees a different crowd while he operates his shop Land and Water Coffee. He and his team opened their coffee shop shortly after Acre Coffee closed in June 2020.

Bretzke said downtown was a ghost town when they opened, even with the outdoor seating that allowed customers to enjoy their coffee and pastries while social distancing.

Most of his business now comes from tourists, and he said many are surprised when he tells them the coffee shop opened in 2020. Bretzke said he’s noticed more people coming to his shop to meet up with others but feels that there’s just a lack of foot traffic downtown.

Let’s do lunch … at home

The pandemic has left many long-lasting impacts on downtowns across the country, one of them being fewer business lunches. And because more workers are opting to work from home, local lunch spots are feeling the impact.

Derek Nguyen, owner of Golden Bun on Mendocino Avenue, said he would have between 30 and 40 customers in his restaurant during the weekdays before the pandemic. His busiest hours were between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. as workers from nearby offices would stop in for a bite to eat.

But that lunch crowd has dropped by almost 40%, Nguyen said, as offices transitioned to a hybrid work model and workers opted to work from home more.

“Right now, what I’ve got is mostly tourists that come in, I don’t have that much local business (anymore),” Nguyen said. “Hopefully, they’ll start building more houses, restaurants and stuff like that to bring more people here.”

Fourth Street Deli owner Neal Mogannam said his restaurant doesn’t have the same volume of customers it did pre-pandemic.

“Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 o’clock, we used to do 70% of our business,” Mogannam said. “It’s been really slow in the morning and it picks up again for lunch, but it’s very hard to predict which day is going to be busy.”

Both Nguyen and Mogannam hope that the new housing projects on Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue will bring more foot traffic to make up for the lack of business from office workers.

A walking-only Fourth Street?

Along with more housing, Nguyen said he wants to see more bars and restaurants downtown to attract more tourists to the area.

Mogannam said he’d like to see more lighting throughout Courthouse Square and planters to spruce up the area. Stark, meanwhile, said she’d like to see Fourth Street closed and turned into a “restaurant row” and create a more walkable downtown.

A number of residents said in interviews with The Press Democrat that they also would like to see Fourth Street closed to vehicle traffic or better walking infrastructure in downtown Santa Rosa.

They pointed to the pandemic-era Open and Out program, which closed parts of Fourth Street to vehicles for an extended period of time.

It was launched in partnership between the City of Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Action Organization and Creative Sonoma in early summer 2021 when businesses were starting to open back up.

Tara Thompson, Santa Rosa Arts and Culture manager, said the program was in response to businesses that feared they would have to close if they couldn’t somehow use the public, outdoor areas.

Allinson said closing off Fourth Street allowed customers to safely gather outdoors and visit downtown businesses.

The 500, 600 and 700 blocks of Fourth Street were closed to vehicular traffic in May 2020.

As restrictions eased and customers felt comfortable shopping and dining inside local businesses, business owners didn’t feel the need to have Fourth Street pedestrian only anymore. Especially given the city’s parklet program that allowed restaurants to continue operating with outdoor seating.

Fourth Street was completely reopened by October 2021.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

