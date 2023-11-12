Dining is back: New businesses opening in downtown Santa Rosa mostly dining related

Samantha and Ryan Ramey were frequent visitors to Santa Rosa even before they opened their restaurant, Americana, in Railroad Square just 10 days before the country was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was in 2020. They reopened slowly the following summer with limited hours and staffing as people became comfortable going out again. Samantha said she feels the restaurant finally hit its stride last fall.

“It feels like people are really coming out and we’re able to build our local customer base,” she said. “It feels to me, as a business owner and a community member, a lot of people are reinvesting in (downtown) and are excited to be here.”

Terri Stark, who owns seven restaurants in Sonoma County with her husband, Mark, feels that people missed the dining out experience and that bringing new restaurants to downtown Santa Rosa will bring back foot traffic.

“Eating out is our form of entertainment and that’s the layer in which we are providing experiences,” Stark said. “But I think Santa Rosa’s struggling to find (its) identity. It doesn’t have that one thing you can focus on and run with and I don’t know how it’s going to get there.”

Data from online review platform Yelp found that despite economic uncertainty, business openings were up 10% in the U.S. between April 2022 and March 2023.

Downtown Action Organization Director Cadance Allinson said though more people are doing their shopping online after the height of the pandemic, people are looking for more restaurants and entertainment options.

“As the city continues to grow, having options like that is going to be really critical,” she said.

The increased demand for dining in downtown

The National Restaurant Association’s State of the Restaurant Industry report found that although rising food costs and staffing shortages are still at the forefront of restaurant owners’ minds, 47% of operators in the United States expect competition between restaurants to be more intense this year than last.

On top of this, rising food costs because of inflation have also affected restaurant spending, and while this is not unique to downtown, restaurants have to adjust to doing more with less, Stark said.

“All we’re trying to do right now is break even and that’s OK, we’ll get through it,” Stark said.

Though many restaurants have left downtown, more have recently opened or are on the way. At least six restaurants — including 19Ten Provisions & Bar, El Fogon Taqueria and Marla Santa Rosa — have opened so far in 2023, according to the most recent Santa Rosa Economic Development report.

Recently, Mo’z Restaurant and Grill signs and new awnings appeared outside the former Mary’s Pizza Shack location on Fourth Street. The restaurant is an offshoot of a popular San Francisco breakfast spot known as Mo’z Cafe.

Owner Mo Alhakim said business in San Francisco is not what it used to be before the pandemic, and he had heard good things about Santa Rosa. The restaurant will focus on American, comfort food cuisine with a menu similar to his San Francisco restaurant with crepes, sandwiches and breakfast.

The main difference will be his Santa Rosa restaurant will also offer a dinner menu with pizza and steak alongside beer and wine.

“The neighborhood looks very nice with a lot of supporters,” Alhakim said. “We want to bring a great experience from San Francisco to Santa Rosa.”

He plans a grand opening in early 2024.

Alhakim is not the only entrepreneur who is trying a new concept in a venerable downtown location.

The Goose & Fern opened in August at the same spot that formerly housed Toad in the Hole. Breakfast and brunch restaurant Aroma de Cafe opened up in the space that formerly housed Mi Ranchito on Fifth Street.

The Starks also have joined the effort to bring new business downtown with the upcoming opening of their latest restaurant, Augie’s French, going into the former Bollywood space.

The couple have been known for setting up shop in locations once overlooked by other potential businesses, such as Stark’s Steak and Seafood in Railroad Square, which opened in 2008.

Stark remembers when people thought the couple were crazy for opening a restaurant there.

“It just populated (when we opened,)” she said. “Once there’s more foot traffic, a lot of problems just naturally go away.”

The couple are taking a chance on Courthouse Square. Terri said she and her husband decided it was time to reconsider locating a restaurant there.

“We just felt like it’s time for downtown Santa Rosa to improve,” Stark said.

Once they began working on the restaurant, they moved their office to the space above, and have frequented many of the businesses on Fourth Street while they renovated their space.