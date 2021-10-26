Director at Novato's North Marin Community Services wins Latino Business Leadership Award

Berta Campos-Anicetti, director of Latinx Services for Novato-based North Marin Community Services, is a 2021 winner of North Bay Business Journal's Latino Business Leadership Awards.

Professional background: Public health and human services professional

Education: Masters degree in public health, University of California Berkeley; Bachelor of Arts degree in biology, University of California, Santa Cruz

Staff: 2 Staff and 21 volunteer Promotores

Tell us your story and that of your organization: Berta emigrated to the U.S. from El Salvador when she was 16 years old. She did not speak English and faced struggles as new immigrant. The gifts and challenges of those experiences have informed her work and given her great compassion for the difficulties that are faced by newcomers.

She has focused her career and volunteer work on human rights and the health and wellness of immigrants, in particular Latinx and low-income communities.

She has a master’s degree in public health and over 27 years of experience working with Latinx and low-income families.

In January 2018, North Marin Community Services evolved as a 501(c)(3) through a merger between the Novato Youth Center and Novato Human Needs Center. With a mission “to empower youth, adults and families in our diverse community to achieve well-being, growth and success,” the nonprofit reports it has 230 volunteers and 63 staff members.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I am very proud of all the advocating work I did to bring COVId-related services for the Latino community in Novato and of all the partnerships formed to accomplish that work. Novato has the second largest population of Latinos in Marin County.

When people think of the Latinx population in Marin they often think of the Canal area in San Rafael and not of Novato. When infections were mostly among Latinos in Marin, lots of efforts began in San Rafael, leaving many low-income Latinos in Novato without access to those services.

We held multiple meetings and advocated in all kinds of settings for public health officials to understand how the lack of accessible services in Novato was contributing to the rapid growth of infections in Marin.

After many months of advocacy, testing and case management services were brought to Novato and allowing partnerships with Marin County Public Health to reduce infection rates in Novato and the rest of Marin.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I am most proud of launching a teen pregnancy prevention program targeting Latina young women and closing it 14 years later because it was no longer needed (we were able to decrease the number of teen births from 36 to 6 per year).

I am also proud to have started our Promotores Program over 12 years ago and to be the only program that is still in existence and thriving – all other programs have disappeared.

What is your biggest challenge today?

To be able to respond to the multiple requests for Promotores to join other efforts. The 21 volunteer Promotores have limited time to give and it is challenging to shield and protect their time from many requests asking for their involvement.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the area Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I am most proud of the amazing resilience of the Latino community during the pandemic. Until recently Latinos have had the highest vaccination rate in Marin County.

We are now the second highest with 87% fully vaccinated and an additional 11% with their first dose – meaning that only 2% of those eligible have not been vaccinated yet. Our resilience increased despite health inequities, increased unemployment, fear of losing jobs, reduced income, and navigating the anti-immigrant climate.

Words that best describe you: A bilingual/bicultural immigrant women, public health advocate and a proud mother of a multiracial young man.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

In terms of career obstacles, the one that I always think about was when I was asked to plan an implement a Promotores Program. I had mostly worked with youth and it was hard for me to think of switching to work with only adults.

With communication and transparency, we were able to create a plan for me to start the Promotores Program and to also support the Novato Teen Clinic to do health education presentations for youth.

This was a win-win plan that gave us the opportunity to utilize my skills to create a much-needed program while still allowing me to continue to work with youth.