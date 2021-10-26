Subscribe

Director at Novato's North Marin Community Services wins Latino Business Leadership Award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 26, 2021

Berta Campos-Anicetti

Director of Latinx services

North Marin Community Services

680 Wilson Ave., Novato 94947

415-897-4147 ext. 131

www.northmarincs.org

Berta Campos-Anicetti, director of Latinx Services for Novato-based North Marin Community Services, is a 2021 winner of North Bay Business Journal's Latino Business Leadership Awards.

Professional background: Public health and human services professional

Education: Masters degree in public health, University of California Berkeley; Bachelor of Arts degree in biology, University of California, Santa Cruz

Staff: 2 Staff and 21 volunteer Promotores

Tell us your story and that of your organization: Berta emigrated to the U.S. from El Salvador when she was 16 years old. She did not speak English and faced struggles as new immigrant. The gifts and challenges of those experiences have informed her work and given her great compassion for the difficulties that are faced by newcomers.

She has focused her career and volunteer work on human rights and the health and wellness of immigrants, in particular Latinx and low-income communities.

She has a master’s degree in public health and over 27 years of experience working with Latinx and low-income families.

In January 2018, North Marin Community Services evolved as a 501(c)(3) through a merger between the Novato Youth Center and Novato Human Needs Center. With a mission “to empower youth, adults and families in our diverse community to achieve well-being, growth and success,” the nonprofit reports it has 230 volunteers and 63 staff members.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I am very proud of all the advocating work I did to bring COVId-related services for the Latino community in Novato and of all the partnerships formed to accomplish that work. Novato has the second largest population of Latinos in Marin County.

When people think of the Latinx population in Marin they often think of the Canal area in San Rafael and not of Novato. When infections were mostly among Latinos in Marin, lots of efforts began in San Rafael, leaving many low-income Latinos in Novato without access to those services.

We held multiple meetings and advocated in all kinds of settings for public health officials to understand how the lack of accessible services in Novato was contributing to the rapid growth of infections in Marin.

After many months of advocacy, testing and case management services were brought to Novato and allowing partnerships with Marin County Public Health to reduce infection rates in Novato and the rest of Marin.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I am most proud of launching a teen pregnancy prevention program targeting Latina young women and closing it 14 years later because it was no longer needed (we were able to decrease the number of teen births from 36 to 6 per year).

I am also proud to have started our Promotores Program over 12 years ago and to be the only program that is still in existence and thriving – all other programs have disappeared.

What is your biggest challenge today?

To be able to respond to the multiple requests for Promotores to join other efforts. The 21 volunteer Promotores have limited time to give and it is challenging to shield and protect their time from many requests asking for their involvement.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the area Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I am most proud of the amazing resilience of the Latino community during the pandemic. Until recently Latinos have had the highest vaccination rate in Marin County.

We are now the second highest with 87% fully vaccinated and an additional 11% with their first dose – meaning that only 2% of those eligible have not been vaccinated yet. Our resilience increased despite health inequities, increased unemployment, fear of losing jobs, reduced income, and navigating the anti-immigrant climate.

Words that best describe you: A bilingual/bicultural immigrant women, public health advocate and a proud mother of a multiracial young man.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

In terms of career obstacles, the one that I always think about was when I was asked to plan an implement a Promotores Program. I had mostly worked with youth and it was hard for me to think of switching to work with only adults.

With communication and transparency, we were able to create a plan for me to start the Promotores Program and to also support the Novato Teen Clinic to do health education presentations for youth.

This was a win-win plan that gave us the opportunity to utilize my skills to create a much-needed program while still allowing me to continue to work with youth.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

There will be an increased demand for bilingual/bicultural public health professionals like myself which will be challenging because there are not that many of us in the entire country.

I am already seeing increased requests for collaborations and to be part of multiple countywide and local committees. I see opportunities to create a pipeline for bilingual/bicultural youth to explore the field of public health.

Who was your most important mentor?

Elba Sanchez was a Spanish professor at UC-Santa Cruz. She was a great supporter who believed in me and always had the right words to help me get up when I would stumble.

She was the director of the Spanish for Spanish speakers’ program at the university and our relationship began when I took one of her classes. She offered me a job as a tutor after I took her class, encouraged me to publish my written works in student publications, and ended up serving as the “altar girl” at my wedding a few years later.

Tell us about your community involvement: I have served as a trustee of various institutions including, Novato Youth Center, School Fuel, and Marin Academy. I have volunteers in a variety of committees in the Novato Unified School District and in countywide efforts. I just finished a six-year term as a trustee of Marin Academy and I continue to be a volunteer docent of the Robert Ferguson Observatory.

What advice would you give to a young person today?

Learning English as a second language is hard particularly when you have to take more English classes in college to solidify your English language proficiency.

Being bilingual will help you be a top candidate for jobs with better compensation. It will provide opportunities for you to interview businesses and organizations to choose where you want to work. Take the time to find your passion, loving what you do will allow you to happily go to work and contribute in a meaningful way.

It’s a challenging time for all but the COVID-19 virus has been especially tough on the Latino community. Tell us your experience either personally or with the group or company you work with in dealing with the economic impact of the virus.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marin County experienced the largest disparity by race in the Bay Area.

The Latinx community represents 16% of the population, yet they accounted for 54% of coronavirus cases (Marin Health and Human Services). In addition, the Black community accessed vaccinations at a lower rate, which was highlighted in Novato where 49% of the Black community resides (2,121 people).

With a focus on serving people in need, it is noteworthy that in 2020-21 NMCS served 89% people of color (11% White), which is a vast contrast to the ethnicity demographics for the City of Novato (62,000 residents; 65% white, 35% people of color).

As the largest safety net provider in North Marin, we have experienced a dramatic increase in demand for services by the Latinx community and people of color, with majority from extremely and very low-income households (98.6%). We are proud that our food pantry distributed 11,972 bags or 605,634 pounds of food (valued at $986,614), a 106% increase over last year.

We distributed $455,000 in cash assistance to 910 individuals in partnership with MCF/FII (Family Independence Initiative). 27 individuals were provided direct employment assistance through NMCS case management staff and over 100 others were referred to dedicated employment and/or educational development programs within the community.

What are the lessons of this difficult year – including the COVID-19 virus, the economic downturn and the fires – for you and how has it changed your outlook for the future?

We learned that we can pivot and grow during challenging times to support the emerging needs of those we serve. We were able to continue to strive to improve the effectiveness of our programs.

We administered evaluations throughout the year, gathered qualitative and quantitative data, and analyzed the data against both process and outcome measures.

Our programs worked together in an integrated and comprehensive manner, much more than prior to the pandemic.

Our emphasis continued to be on prevention and the use of evidence-based programs and practices in support of reducing infection rates, providing access to COVID-19 testing and then launching educational efforts to increase vaccinations.

We also listened to the feedback of our clients and regularly administered satisfaction surveys. Through these mechanisms we have been able to measure the life-changing impacts that result from our programs.

We also increased our partnership with the County of Marin Public Health and with other organization and learned that we couldn’t have done all this great work without working in partnership with other organizations.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Shirin Vakharia, director for Health & Aging at Marin Community Foundation.

Current reading: “Radical Transformational Leadership” by Monica Sharma and “The Coaching Habit, Say Less, Ask More & Change the Way You Lead” by Michael Bungay Stanier

Most want to meet: Dolores Huerta, farm workers’ rights activist

Stress relievers: Zumba, dancing, going on walks

Favorite hobbies: Reading, cooking with my 24 years old son (when he is home during graduate school breaks) and I recently started cycling again.

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

Thank you so much for this wonderful recognition.

