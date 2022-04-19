Director for Sonoma County's United Anglers of Casa Grande wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Hubacker doesn’t look too far to find the drive he needs to keep pushing to make improve things. He finds it close to home, in the faces of the two boys, ages 2 and 8, he is raising with his wife of 11 years.

“They are my motivation and reason to try and make a difference for our environment and wildlife.”

Hubacker has nurtured a love of science and found in the pursuit, and found, “a sense of belonging.”

“I worked as the fish hatchery technician while I attended SSU,” says Hubacker, who graduated from Sonoma State University and completed his student teaching at Kenilworth Jr High, receiving his teaching credential.

“I then stepped in as the instructor and director of UACG when the founder retired.” The group is currently pursuing a Rescue Rearing Permit in partnership with state and federal agencies. This permit will allow the group to care for the Petaluma Watershed “like never before.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing about being under 40 is that I have many more years to make a difference and inspire change. The worst part is about being under 40 is what I think a lot of younger professionals face and that’s the assumption others make about our credibility and experience.