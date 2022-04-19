Director of Napa Sonoma ADU Center wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“A lawyer by training and a nonprofit leader by trade,” Renee J. Schomp is a Sonoma County native who has spent a lot of that nonprofit career in the legal aid sector leading teams helping “hundreds of immigrants, military veterans, seniors, individuals experiencing homelessness and people reentering our community from the criminal justice system.”

She recalls, “When I worked in the immigration space as a legal aid lawyer, winning asylum for a 10 year old boy from El Salvador so that he could remain in the U.S. with his parents and baby brother. Like every successful professional accomplishment, it was a team effort with another colleague and, most of all, with him. He is an incredibly strong and resilient boy.”

Flip that scenario over and ask what is her greatest challenge, she recalls, “Working on the ground at the International Terminal at SFO during the Muslim Travel Ban in 2017 to help the families and individuals impacted by the ban. It was heart wrenching to see families split apart, but the flip side was the incredible outpouring of love and solidarity exhibited by so many.”

Now her focus on enhancing the information and ability to introduce more Auxiliary Dwelling Units into the housing-challenge North Bay market.

“I would like to get thousands of affordable homes built in Napa and Sonoma Counties so that everyone who works here can afford to live and thrive here. I guess you could call this a “stretch goal”!”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

Being underestimated is both the best and worst thing about being a female professional under 40.