Director of student support program in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“A leader I admire is Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors. Kerr uses his platform to elevate the voices of those around him and advocates for causes that are near and dear to his heart. His belief that it’s not all about him, and that it takes the entire “team” to be successful, is a philosophy I strongly adhere to,“ says Eli Weinzveg.

A philosophy that Weinzveg follows in his job is director of College Pathways for Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties. It’s a program that’s part of 10,000 Degrees organization, which supports students from low-income backgrounds to and through college and beyond.

In his current position for the past 18 months, Weizveg previously spent a decade in the Roseland School District as a teacher and administrator.

“In 2022, I transitioned away from direct educational service to the nonprofit sector. I wanted to take the passion, skills, and expertise I had learned and apply them to an organization that was doing similarly aligned work with our “furthest from opportunity” students. This led me to 10,000 Degrees, where I have had the unique opportunity to support high schoolers from all over Sonoma, Napa, and Lake counties.“

“By the time I turn 40, I hope to continue to see the students and their families I have worked with creating the lives they envisioned for themselves through the support they have received from the places I have had the opportunity to serve.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“Having the skills and experience to positively impact the lives of deserving but disadvantaged youth. It is such an honor to do meaningful, life-changing work.”

“I have a lot of energy but 24 hours in the day sometimes isn’t enough to deal with my job responsibilities, my board commitments, and most importantly, my family!”