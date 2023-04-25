Director of therapy services for Petaluma nonprofit wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“I am charged with the beautiful responsibility of ensuring folks in our community have access to quality therapy services through the counseling department and through our youth programs department, I oversee our mentoring, diversion, and career services programs,” says Yensi Jacobo, director of P.E.A.C.E. at the Petaluma People Services Center.

“I am passionate about ensuring people have the resources, support systems, and spaces they need in order to succeed and thrive,” Jacobo says. “I am proud to be a first-generation college graduate and am always looking for ways to pay it forward by supporting others in achieving their dreams.”

Jacobo has been involved in various nonprofits in addition to the PPSC, including the college coordination program Upward Bound and Peace Corps Costa Rica.

By the time she turns 40, Jacobo hopes to visit 40 total countries — she only has 16 left before she meets this goal.

Professionally, she says that she and her team have had a few years of uncertainty, pivoting, and figuring it out as they go; she says she looks forward to being able to bring a new level of consistency and grounding to their programming and team members.

An important lesson that Jacobo’s learned is that there are not always direct answers, and at times the value comes in asking the right questions to begin with, and in being curious and willing to stretch the boundaries of thinking.

Jacobo has worked with the PPSC for three years, and has filled the director role for a year and a half. She hopes to continue making a positive impact as she continues into her future in this role.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“There’s still a lot of youthful optimism and idealism but now it’s grounded in some wisdom and reality.”