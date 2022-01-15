Disaster restoration firm Five Star in Sacramento, Solano counties acquired by Florida company

Five Star Restoration & Construction Inc., which has locations in the Sacramento suburb of Gold River and in Fairfield, has been acquired by Florida-based Kustom US Inc.

Terms of the deal, which closed Dec. 31, 2021, weren’t disclosed.

“Five Star deserves to go to the next level,” said Brenda Gallion, who founded Five Star in 1989 in Sacramento, in the announcement Friday. “And I’m confident Kustom will be the one to take us there. There are good things on the horizon for both parties, and we’re eager to begin the next chapter in our story.”

The deal is a “significant increase“ in Kustom’s presence in California, according to Stephen Crisham, executive managing director of Western Region mergers and acquisitions for Generation Equity. The Dallas-based advisory represented Five Star in the transaction.

Five Star began as a carpet cleaning service and has since grown into an company that responds to emergency calls on water, smoke and fire damage to residential and commercial properties. The firm said it can handle cleanup as well as reconstruction.

Aaron Provencal is another owner of Five Star, which will continue to operate under that name as a division of Kustom US.

Five Star ranked No. 108 on trade publication Qualified Remodeler’s 2021 list of the top 500 contractors nationwide. Gross sales for 2020 were listed as $15.8 million, and revenue last year was projected to be $18 million.

Kustom US started in 1968 in Longwood, Florida, and has acquired several companies in multiple states.