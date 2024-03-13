Dollar Tree to close 1,000 locations in 2024. Fate of North Bay locations unclear

Dollar Tree announced it will close nearly 1,000 stores Wednesday. The discount retailer plans to close about 600 Family Dollar Stores in the first half of 2024 and 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree locations over the next several years, according to documents filed by the company with the Security Exchange Commission.

A list of the locations, or the fate of North Bay locations was not available and representatives with Dollar Tree did not immediately return requests for comment.

Dollar Tree is known for selling groceries, housewares, toys and beauty products for just a few dollars and has been a lifeline for many impacted by inflation.

Dollar Tree also acquired other discount store Family Dollar in 2015.

There are 8,415 Dollar Tree locations and 8,359 Family Dollar Stores as of Feb. 3, according to reporting from Axios. There are no Family Dollar Stores in the North Bay, and approximately 21 Dollar Tree locations within a 50-mile radius of Sonoma County.

“We finished the year strong, with fourth quarter results reflecting positive traffic trends, market share gains, and adjusted margin improvement across both segments,” Rick Dreiling, chairman and CEO of Dollar Tree said in the SEC filing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

