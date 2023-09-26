Dominican Sisters of San Rafael will sell historic retreat center

September 26, 2023, 2:39PM

The Dominican Sisters of San Rafael have decided to sell their retreat center, Santa Sabina, located adjacent to Dominican University.

"After careful analysis, prayer and discernment, the leadership of the congregation has determined that the Congregation can no longer sustain the ministry of Santa Sabina Center," Carla Kovack, the prioress general of the order, announced in an email last week.

Kovack said the order's dwindling numbers and the increasing costs of maintaining the center figured into the decision.

The center was built in 1939 to house young women preparing to enter the order, but since 1970 the nuns have used the building to operate a retreat open to spiritual seekers of various traditions.

The building's Tudor-Gothic architecture was inspired by the Dominican monastery at Stoke-on-Trent in England. The center was named after the Basilica of Saint Sabina, a historic church on the Aventine Hill in Rome, which is the mother church of the Dominicans.

The center includes a chapel that accommodates 40 to 60 people, a prayer room suitable for a gathering of a similar size, a conference room that seats 100 people, a dining room that seats 60 people, 38 bedrooms, a library, a pillow room adjacent to the library with a wood-burning fireplace, a smaller meeting room that fits about a dozen people, three staff offices, an inner courtyard garden, a straw bale hermitage and a yurt.

Kovack was a novice at Santa Sabina along with 42 other young women when she entered the order in 1964. The congregation reached its peak in membership with 376 sisters in 1965.

"Those were the days that we had our full-length habits and veils that covered our heads," Kovack recalled.

Her day began at 5 a.m. with an hour of prayer.

"We had professors come up and give us education in the scriptures, in philosophy, ethics and theology," Kovack said. "We did all the cleaning so we had different jobs each week."

The sisters played volleyball in the courtyard and went for walks in the nearby hills, but Kovack said her favorite place was the chapel.

"I love its clear windows," Kovack said. "I can remember sitting in the beautiful choir stalls and looking up at the eucalyptus trees when there would be a storm and listening to them creak and go with the wind."

In the 1970s, however, the number of women joining the order began to decline. That is when the building was converted into a retreat for people of diverse spiritual interests.

"The Dominican Sisters of San Rafael have always been very respectful of the many paths to the divine," Kovack said.

Devi Mathieu of Sebastopol, who has held overnight retreats and evening gatherings at Santa Sabina, said, "Everybody is welcome there, whatever your tradition."

Mathieu leads song circles using the music of the medieval mystic St. Hildegard of Bingen, a German Benedictine abbess.

"It became obvious that singing her music in that space was perfect," Mathieu said.

Mathieu added, however, that her gatherings aren't designed for Catholics.

"They're not even designated as Christian," Mathieu said.

Mark Nepo, a poet and "spiritual guide" whose "The Book of Awakening " shot to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list after Oprah Winfrey plugged it, is holding his third event at the center next month. About 100 people participated in his first retreat.

Nepo said he began conducting retreats at Santa Sabina at the invitation of the nuns. Nepo said they host the events and charge admission.

"That's how retreats work," he said. "My work draws on all traditions, so I was very happy to offer a retreat there."

The practicalities of operating a retreat center into the future, however, were daunting for the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, whose membership has dwindled to 56. Some of the sisters are in their 90s.

"We had a study done that looked at the kind of leadership a retreat center like Santa Sabina would need," Kovack said. "Right now we have one of our sisters who's doing it, but how many sisters do we have with the capacity to administer such a large-scale operation?"

Kovack said it is likely the sisters would eventually have had to hire a layperson to manage the retreat, adding additional expense. There is also the cost of maintaining the building. Recently the boiler had to be replaced.

There is even a question regarding the center's continuing relevance in our increasingly secular society.

"We've noticed a change in the demographics of the participants at our retreats," Kovack said. "Many of them are my age and probably older. Gen X is not coming."

Kovack said the sisters hope to find a buyer who will continue to use the center to provide spiritual education and "make a difference in bringing peace and justice to our world."

"We have the sisters praying and all of our friends praying that the right entity will come forth," she said.

The sisters have hired Dominic Dutra, who specializes in providing real estate services to faith-based organizations, to market the property. Dutra said he expects the facility to be sold "as is," rather than for conversion to another use, such as a hotel.

"There are a lot of entities looking for unique properties like this for educational purposes," Dutra said. "It may not necessarily be for exclusive use as a retreat."

Regarding the asking price, he said, "We're not disclosing that publicly now."

There is no apparent connection between the sisters' decision to sell Santa Sabrina and the Dominican University of California sale this summer of about 24 acres of nearby land to a developer. The developer, Ray Cassidy, has filed preliminary proposals for building between 29 and 75 new homes on that property.

The Dominican Sisters of San Rafael founded Dominican University of California in 1890, but they have no current financial ties with the institution.

As for the sisters, Kovack said, "We don't know what our future holds."

Over the last 25 years, the order has added new members at a snail's pace. The most recent addition joined the order in 2019, and it was virtually impossible to recruit new members over the last several years because of safety concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The question of why more women aren't following in the sisters' footsteps might lie in the fact that the world is simply going through a periodic lull in religious inspiration.

"I'm a historian of religious life," Kovack said. "I find that a new iteration of religious life since the time of Jesus sort of evolves every 300 to 400 years."

Kovack also recognizes, however, that there has been a sea change in the culture. Kovack grew up in Eagle Rock, a suburb of Los Angeles, in the 1950s. It was Dominican sisters working as teachers in her school who inspired her to join the order.

"There was just something about the independence of the women who taught me that was attractive, that I wanted to try," Kovack said.

Kovack said at that time the professional opportunities for women were pretty much limited to being either a teacher, a nurse or a secretary. Today, she said things are very different.

"Women have so many opportunities to do good in this world, it's just amazing," Kovack said. "If I were a young woman today, I don't know how God would lead my path."

Show Comment