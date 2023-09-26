Dominican Sisters of San Rafael will sell historic retreat center

The Dominican Sisters of San Rafael have decided to sell their retreat center, Santa Sabina, located adjacent to Dominican University.

"After careful analysis, prayer and discernment, the leadership of the congregation has determined that the Congregation can no longer sustain the ministry of Santa Sabina Center," Carla Kovack, the prioress general of the order, announced in an email last week.

Kovack said the order's dwindling numbers and the increasing costs of maintaining the center figured into the decision.

The center was built in 1939 to house young women preparing to enter the order, but since 1970 the nuns have used the building to operate a retreat open to spiritual seekers of various traditions.

The building's Tudor-Gothic architecture was inspired by the Dominican monastery at Stoke-on-Trent in England. The center was named after the Basilica of Saint Sabina, a historic church on the Aventine Hill in Rome, which is the mother church of the Dominicans.

The center includes a chapel that accommodates 40 to 60 people, a prayer room suitable for a gathering of a similar size, a conference room that seats 100 people, a dining room that seats 60 people, 38 bedrooms, a library, a pillow room adjacent to the library with a wood-burning fireplace, a smaller meeting room that fits about a dozen people, three staff offices, an inner courtyard garden, a straw bale hermitage and a yurt.

Kovack was a novice at Santa Sabina along with 42 other young women when she entered the order in 1964. The congregation reached its peak in membership with 376 sisters in 1965.

"Those were the days that we had our full-length habits and veils that covered our heads," Kovack recalled.

Her day began at 5 a.m. with an hour of prayer.

"We had professors come up and give us education in the scriptures, in philosophy, ethics and theology," Kovack said. "We did all the cleaning so we had different jobs each week."

The sisters played volleyball in the courtyard and went for walks in the nearby hills, but Kovack said her favorite place was the chapel.

"I love its clear windows," Kovack said. "I can remember sitting in the beautiful choir stalls and looking up at the eucalyptus trees when there would be a storm and listening to them creak and go with the wind."

In the 1970s, however, the number of women joining the order began to decline. That is when the building was converted into a retreat for people of diverse spiritual interests.

"The Dominican Sisters of San Rafael have always been very respectful of the many paths to the divine," Kovack said.

Devi Mathieu of Sebastopol, who has held overnight retreats and evening gatherings at Santa Sabina, said, "Everybody is welcome there, whatever your tradition."

Mathieu leads song circles using the music of the medieval mystic St. Hildegard of Bingen, a German Benedictine abbess.

"It became obvious that singing her music in that space was perfect," Mathieu said.

Mathieu added, however, that her gatherings aren't designed for Catholics.

"They're not even designated as Christian," Mathieu said.

Mark Nepo, a poet and "spiritual guide" whose "The Book of Awakening " shot to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list after Oprah Winfrey plugged it, is holding his third event at the center next month. About 100 people participated in his first retreat.

Nepo said he began conducting retreats at Santa Sabina at the invitation of the nuns. Nepo said they host the events and charge admission.

"That's how retreats work," he said. "My work draws on all traditions, so I was very happy to offer a retreat there."

The practicalities of operating a retreat center into the future, however, were daunting for the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, whose membership has dwindled to 56. Some of the sisters are in their 90s.

"We had a study done that looked at the kind of leadership a retreat center like Santa Sabina would need," Kovack said. "Right now we have one of our sisters who's doing it, but how many sisters do we have with the capacity to administer such a large-scale operation?"

Kovack said it is likely the sisters would eventually have had to hire a layperson to manage the retreat, adding additional expense. There is also the cost of maintaining the building. Recently the boiler had to be replaced.

There is even a question regarding the center's continuing relevance in our increasingly secular society.

"We've noticed a change in the demographics of the participants at our retreats," Kovack said. "Many of them are my age and probably older. Gen X is not coming."

Kovack said the sisters hope to find a buyer who will continue to use the center to provide spiritual education and "make a difference in bringing peace and justice to our world."