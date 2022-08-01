Subscribe

Dominican University of California hires new director of business school innovation center

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 1, 2022, 11:41AM
Wayne de Fremery is a new professor of Information Science and Entrepreneurship, as well as director of the Francoise O. Lepage Center for Global Innovation in the Barowsky School of Business, San Rafael-based Dominican University of California announced.

He earned an Master of Arts degree in Korean Studies from Seoul National University and a doctorate in Korean literature and bibliography from Harvard University, according to the Marin County institution. He spent the 2010s as a professor at Sogang University in Seoul, where he researched Korea’s textual traditions on changing technologies and concepts associated with information and documentation.

