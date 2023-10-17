Dominican University of California receives 2nd diversity grant

Dominican University of California in San Rafael has received another infusion of funds from the U.S. Department of Education to support Latino graduate students.

The five-year, $3 million grant, which began on Oct. 1, helps provide financial assistance and supportive programs.

This academic year, 10 graduate students were awarded $12,000 scholarships through the grant, according to Mojgan Behmand, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at the university. The grant will also help fund a new graduate resource center in the Center for the Dominican Experience.

"We know that graduate students need a different kind of support," Behmand said. "For example, graduate students very often don't have access to the same kind of financial aid that undergraduate students do. That's why the scholarships were so important."

The grant will help fund mentorships, fellowships, scholarships and faculty and staff positions that are dedicated to guiding graduate students in their programs and in career development. An essential part of this is a sense of belonging, according to Behmand.

"Supporting students is such a complex endeavor, you can't do just one thing and think it's enough," Behmand said. "What I'm hoping this grant will do is that there will be practical possibilities with logistics built in, but also a sense of 'there are people who look like me, who sound like me, that have the same interests as me and look, they're doing this and they belong and I do, too.'"

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes Dominican University under both its "Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions Program" and "Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program." The grant, through the Hispanic program, is the university's second. Last October, it received a $3 million grant for La Vida Dominican, which increases access to and supports undergraduate education for Latino students.

Behmand said the biggest challenge to getting Latino and other minority students into higher education is getting them to envision the high school-to-graduate-school pipeline. Josue Castillo, student coordinator for the undergraduate grant program, said "imposter syndrome" is also an obstacle for students.

Castillo said for the undergraduate students, skills such as budgeting, scheduling office hours or how to talk to professors are taught in workshops. He said connecting with others in the community through events is also essential.

"Those are skills a lot of first-gen and underrepresented students don't come with because they don't have that communal knowledge that other families sometimes share," Castillo said. "The graduate grant program is working to provide a lot of that kind of mentorship, but at the graduate level."

Cristy Lopez Mazariegos, a San Rafael resident and first-year Dominican University student, received funding from the undergraduate grant. She said before she got an email from the university regarding the La Vida program, which had a link to apply, she had trouble envisioning herself at the school.

Mazariegos said she experienced a lot of questions and stereotyping when she told people she was applying to the private college.

"It made me think, will I be a perfect fit for Dominican?" she said. "When I would look at where my friends were applying, most of them were applying to community college or not at all. I think it has to do with a stereotype."

Mazariegos, who is a first-generation college student, said she is interested in pursuing a postgraduate degree. She said it shows that the school is there to support current students if they want to continue their education.

Behmand said she hopes five years will allow enough time to institutionalize these programs and practices, and that some of the grant is seed money to do so.

"The more diverse our student body was, the more I learned from my students and the more I walked away feeling enriched by them and our interactions," Behmand said. "I want Dominican to be an engine for positive change in our region."