E-bike retailer Petaluma Motor Wheel opens downtown

Petaluma Motor Wheel opened a 1,883-square-foot electric bicycle shop.

“Petaluma Theatre Square will be an excellent location for us to showcase our large variety of e-bikes and grow our company as a whole,” said Aaron Prentice, shop owner and manager, in the announcement. “The energy is great at Petaluma Theatre Square, and we’re excited to be surrounded by multiple dining and retail options.”

The store at 151 Petaluma Blvd. S. carries brands Specialized, Aventon, Yuba, Tern, Velotric and Super73. This spring, the shop plans to rent e-bikes, the news release said.

The owner of the three-story mixed-use development at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and D Street noted why this deal was interesting.

“E-bikes demand has taken off and Petaluma Motor Wheel is at the forefront of fulfilling that need with the latest e-bikes,” said Scott Stranzl, Basin Street Properties chief portfolio officer.

Laura Duffy and Tony Sarno of Jones Lang LaSalle represented Petaluma Motor Wheel and Basin Street Properties in the transaction, signed Nov. 1, 2023.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.