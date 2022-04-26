Education nonprofit 10,000 Degrees names Sonoma-Napa director for college-bound efforts

Eli Weinzveg has been appointed director of College Pathways for the Sonoma and Napa region by a nonprofit organization with a stated purpose of encouraging lower-income students to enroll in college.

San Rafael-based 10,000 Degrees operates in seven Bay Area counties — Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara — and works in 42 high schools, 40 community colleges and 166 four-year colleges and universities across the nation.

Prior to joining 10,000 Degrees, Weinzveg served as assistant principal of Roseland Collegiate Prep, a middle and high school with 500 students in Santa Rosa. He holds a master’s degree in educational technology and a bachelor’s degree in social science from Sacramento State University.

In addition, Weinzveg also earned a teaching credential from Sacramento State and an administrative services credential from the North Coast School of Education.