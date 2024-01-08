Ekso Bionics in Marin County reports over 40% jump in 2023 revenue after acquisitions

A Marin County developer of devices that help patients walk and industrial workers avoid injury said revenues last year jumped by over 40%.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) on Jan. 4 estimated top-line results last calendar year were $18.1 million–$18.3 million, which would be 40.3%–41.8% above the $12.9 million in 2022 revenue.

Projected fourth-quarter receipts for the San Rafael company was $4.7 million–$4.9 million, or 30.1%–36.1% over the $3.6 million in revenue a year before.

While cash on hand at the end of 2023, at an estimated $8.6 million, was down from $20.5 million a year earlier, Ekso’s cash used in operations, commonly called “burn rate” was $1.7 million last quarter, down from $3.6 million a year before.

“We closed 2023 with a strong fourth quarter highlighted by solid demand for our EksoHealth devices, including our EksoNR and Indego product lines,” said Scott Davis, CEO, in the news release. “I am proud of our team’s execution on our core growth drivers and look forward to building on our positive momentum in 2024 and beyond.”

At the end of 2022, Ekso acquired the Indego product line for $10 million. In November 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services included exoskeleton-type devices in its prospective payment plan for home health agencies in 2024, and Ekso at the time said it expected a sales boost this year as the effective cost of certain products would be reduced significantly for patients.

In separate news, Ekso released new software that adjusts the walking gait of its EksoNR devices.

The company reported a loss of $15 million in 2022. Year-end results are set to be released around the end of March.