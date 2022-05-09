Empire College School of Law eyeing merger with Monterey College of Law

The 62-year legacy of Empire College in Sonoma County could be finding firmer future footing under plans to combine with a California Central Coast private law school.

Empire College is firming up a merger agreement with Monterey College of Law, officials from the two institutions said. The deal, expected to be finalized within a month, eventually would make the Santa Rosa institution’s School of Law the third satellite campus and increase the Santa Cruz-based college’s enrollment by nearly one-third.

“We believe that combining our talents and resources would be an appropriate merger for the two of us, as long as we can maintain the identity of the Empire College School of Law, maintain all of the professors that we currently have, maintain the administrative staff that we currently have, and ensure that our students, in effect, a see a seamless transition to towards their end goal, which is the Juris Doctor program,” Roy Hurd, president of Empire College, told the Business Journal.

Empire College School of Law started in 1971, a decade after the late Henry Trione started the institution. Currently, the law school has 70 students. If the merger is finalized as expected, it would be completed in July or August. In anticipation of that, the last cohort of Master of Law Studies degree students will be admitted this summer and move through the J.D. program, starting a three- to four-year changeover to a satellite campus, perhaps called Empire College of Law, Hurd said.

“It’s important to continue with his tradition,” he said of Trione. “We’ve produced 16 members of the judiciary out of this college. That’s a legacy that needs to be perpetuated.”

Monterey College of Law started in 1972 and has 220 at its main campus plus satellites San Luis Obispo College of Law and Kern County College of Law, as well as a 3-year-old partly online J.D. program, according to Mitchel Winick, president and dean.

“Monterey College of Law was formed 50 years ago … with the idea that local community members — who have homes, jobs, families, roots in the community, who might want to either change careers or enter the career of law — don't have to pack up and go to the big cities to become lawyers,” Winick said.

He’s been a vocal advocate for the State Bar of California to lower its passing grade score from 1,390, perhaps to the statewide average of 1,350, arguing that the higher score has a disproportionate impact on the racial makeup of attorneys in the state. More than half (60%) of his students are non-white.

Monterey College of Law’s pass rate on the state bar exam last fall was 53.8%, up from 47.9% in 2018 and on par with the passing rates for 2019-2020, according to the bar. Empire College School of Law’s pass rate was 59.3% last fall, up from about 46% in 2019-2000 and 55.4% in 2018.

Both colleges are registered California Accredited Law Schools, which must maintain a five-year cumulative pass rate of 40%. American Bar Association-approved schools in the state have to maintain two-year cumulative pass rate of 75%. A J.D. from Monterey College of Law costs $60,000-$70,000, while that degree from an ABA-sanctioned school can cost as much as $250,000.

The path toward the Empire-Monterey deal has come after a year of serious conversations between Empire and Monterey colleges and at a time when both have been pursuing regional accreditations, according to Hurd. Currently, Empire’s graduate program is covered by Accrediting Council of Independent Colleges and Schools. But because it doesn’t cover doctoral programs, Empire’s J.D. students would have challenges applying for financial aid, he said.

Also in the works for Empire was a years-long effort to convert the School of Law over to a nonprofit. The college had been struggling with dwindling enrollment, down by as much as one-quarter, mostly in the School of Business.

Two years ago, the college announced it would wind down the vocational-education programs. The last cohort of business students completed their programs five months ago, Hurd said.

While the Empire College School of Law master’s and doctorate programs will be the same for the next three years, where they are held is changing. The college has downsized from occupying 44,000 square feet in the two-office building at 3035 Cleveland Ave. fronting on Highway 101 to a remote-learning-equipped space in 10,000 square feet on the second floor.

The first floor is set to be the new home of Eye Care Institute, which plans to relocate its downtown Santa Rosa and northeast Petaluma locations to the entire first floor of the college building in June. Sonoma County Bar Association is set to occupy part of the second floor also.

The two Sonoma County Superior Court courtrooms will continue to operate on the property, and the officiating judges there will continue to be on the law school faculty, Hurd said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.