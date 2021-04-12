Subscribe

Employers in Mendocino County say housing shortage limits growth

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 12, 2021, 9:58AM
Ross Liberty in the past year and a half has hired 23 workers for his 140,000-square-foot Ukiah factory known for crafting motorsports vehicle exhaust systems, but he’s concerned that the supply of housing locally will make it difficult to compete for top talent and for best pricing on his products.

The maker of original equipment for Indian and Slingshot motorcycles and Polaris personal watercraft and kits for other vehicles has been relying on increasingly more automation such as welding robots to augment its current staff of 73.

“It’s hard to find them and hard to retain them,” said Liberty, owner of Factory Pipe LLC. He often has to train local hires on the advanced machinery. While most all his factory floor staff already live in Mendocino County, highly skilled personnel such as engineers and senior management usually come from outside the county and even California.

And that’s when those recruits get sticker shock.

“I hired a plant manager from Tennessee, and he got 40% more money than he did in a plant he was running with 800 people,” Liberty said. “If I bring people in from out of state, I probably have to pay them 30% to 40% more, but I can’t charge that much more for products when I’m selling them to customers in Illinois, because I’m competing with suppliers from Asia and the East Coast where labor and housing costs are lower.

While Mendocino County housing is slightly more affordable for first-time buyers than dwellings in the state overall and certainly in the San Francisco Bay Area, local housing still requires a greater proportion of residents’ income than the national average, according to Dick Selzer, owner and broker of Selzer Realty & Associates, a residential and commercial real estate firm with multiple offices in the county.

The affordability index for first-time homebuyers in California at the end of last year was 43%, meaning that percentage of residents could pay for a median-priced home without spending over 30% of their income on housing, according to the California Association of Realtors. The index for Mendocino County was 44% for a $446,250 median-priced single-family home, compared with 47% in Sonoma County ($612,000) and 39% for the Bay Area as a whole ($924,330). For the nation, 69% could afford the median price of $268,520.

But Selzer points out that the median price for Mendocino County homes has gone up 10%-15% from this time a year ago, and the inventory of homes for sale (how homes are available at the end of the previous month after sales and new listings) was down to 1.6 months.

“The number of homes available in Ukiah Valley is nil,” Selzer said. “It’s very common to have multiple offers on one property and for the sale price to go over the list price.”

That makes the few people who are looking to flee higher-density parts of the Bay Area have few options in the already tight market, he said.

His firm also manages about 650 rental units in the county, and as of late March there were no units available that already weren’t in transition to the next tenants.

“There are lots of reasons for the answer but almost all of them at feet of government,” Selzer said. He’s heard from developers of large single-family-home communities in the unincorporated area north and northeast of Ukiah that additional requirements from the county as the projects moved forward have made the area less attractive for future projects.

The only two major subdivisions in the unincorporated areas of Ukiah Valley are mostly market-rate housing projects being developed by Chico-based Guillon Inc., according to county planning staff. The Business Journal didn’t receive a response from the county by press time about Selzer’s assertions.

The founder of Guillon, Doug Guillon, once owned a restaurant in Mendocino County and its troubles are attributed to a tight housing market for workers.

The Chico-based company also has built two of the largest housing projects inside Ukiah city limits in the past three years, 35-unit Main Street Place and eight-home Gobbi Commons, with six Gobbi units already sold as the project reaches completion early this year. All the Main Street Place units are occupied, said Selzer, whose firm manages the property.

Guillon now is working with the owner of a 121-lot property at 156 Lovers Lane in the incorporated areas just north of the city, a project called Vineyard Crossing, and on a 171-lot development called Bella Vista just outside the south end of the city.

The part of the Vineyard Crossing property on the east side of Highway 101 was proposed as a mixed-use project two decades ago, but that idea for Vineyard Crossing encountered opposition and has been pared back, with roughly 100 acres dedicated to a conservation preserve. The current iteration is on 23 acres the west side of the freeway and was proposed 4.5 years ago, with about three dozen units that would be set aside for moderate-income families, according to Jake Morley, head of Guillon predevelopment.

Millview Water District is analyzing water supply and projected needs, and a report is expected sometime this year, Morley said.

Formerly called Gardens Gate, the Bella Vista project at 3000 S. State St. is planned to have 39 senior housing units with 900–1,200 square feet. Guillon bought an approved project and added park space and redundant elements then resubmitted it to the county, Morley said.

He’s working on supplementary studies and expects the projects to go to public hearings in late summer or fall.

While very little housing was built in Ukiah itself from the late 1990s through 2015, building permits for 153 units were issued and began construction in the past five years, resulting in nearly 200 units built, 73 of which were market rate, according to Craig Schlatter, city community development director. He credits that progress to aggressive permit streamlining and incentives to build subsidized housing, which went into the 2017-2019 new housing element of the city’s main planning documents.

The Ukiah Housing Trust Fund was set up with $1 million from former redevelopment bonds and is replenished through payments on the $200,000 to $500,000 loans on projects. The City Council recently also adopted its first zoning overlay to allow mixed-use projects in three key parcels the trust fund land-banked, and the council also adopted a by-right ordinance that allows acceptable housing projects on commercial property to go straight to building permits. Main Street Place was built on one of those three parcels.

“People see progress on affordable housing and wonder if we’re building too much of that,” Schlatter said. “I say that the more we see the community stratified the less likely we will get to a solution.”

With more housing for various income levels, more families will be able to move up through those levels of dwellings as their incomes rise, he said.

The city also used state Senate Bill 2 funds to predesign and plan-check three sets of plans for accessory dwelling units, which saves applicants $10,000 in design costs and four months of permit processing time. An upcoming goal is to use such funds to start up online permit applications and tracking, which would provide more transparency into the process, Schlatter said.

Mendocino County Community Development Commission, which administers the county’s rental assistance programs such as federal Section 8, continually has demand for the 175 units it currently owns, according to Todd Crabtree, executive director. The organization is working on assembling tax credits to fund a 56-unit project in Fort Bragg.

“We still need more,” Crabtree said. “Demand is still greater than supply.”

One metric for such demand is the wait list. About every six months, the commission takes new applications, and about 700 come in over the two-day opening.

A major nonprofit builder in Mendocino County is Rural Communities Housing Development Corporation. In addition to planned projects in Corning and Eureka, RCHDC is building 40 units at its Orr Creek Commons project in Ukiah now and plans to break ground on another 40 units there this year. The organization also completed 38 units in Ukiah at its Willow Terrace project.

Under California’s latest Regional Housing Needs Allocation round, Mendocino County was assigned 1,845 units, with 1,349 of those to be built in unincorporated areas. For Ukiah, the allocation was 239, weighted toward low- and moderate-income households, and 53 units have been built so far, according to Schlatter.

“From what I’m looking at in front of us, we’re in good shape,” he said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

