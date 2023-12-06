Empty Ukiah parcel may be site of new transit center

A proposed new Ukiah Transit Center and its preferred location, which is the empty parcel just north of Kohl's on North Orchard Avenue, will be discussed Wednesday afternoon at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center.

"It's a really important decision, and I think it's essential for us to be informed, and to be given the opportunity to weigh in," Ukiah City Council member Susan Sher told her fellow board members last month while updating them on the Mendocino Transit Authority's progress in evaluating several different sites in Ukiah for the proposed new center, explaining that "MTA is moving ahead with their transit center at the location north of Kohl's."

The empty parcel, located across the street from multiple large apartment complexes, was one of the final three potential sites being considered in Ukiah. The other two were: 1) A parcel on Mason Street next to the Great Redwood Trail, which was available for lease, and 2) The empty Savings Bank building on East Perkins Street near Lucky, which the project analysis noted "was available for purchase at a cost of $950,000."

The analysis also notes that the "former Wendy's Site" on East Perkins Street was also considered, "but several attempts were made to reach the owner with no response."

The three remaining sites — Mason Street, East Perkins and North Orchard — were then ranked according to these eight factors: Impact on Operating Costs; Ridership Experience/Safety; Convenience to Transit Generators; Land Use Compatibility; Multimodal Improvement Capability; Potential for Future Growth; Parking Impact to Adjacent Parcels and Relative Construction Cost.

The site north of Kohl's ranked the highest at 22.9, the site on Mason Street received a score of 21.9, and the site on East Perkins Street received a score of 16.9.

The MTA Board of Directors is scheduled to receive a presentation on the Ukiah Transit Center at their meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

MTA staff note that "the public is invited to this meeting to hear the consultant's presentation and offer comments. The final study/plan is expected to be completed in January, 2024."