EO Products makes Inc. 5000 fast-growth list for 9th time

EO Products already was enjoying strong sales growth for its EO and Everyone lines of personal care products, before the coronavirus pandemic brought a surge in demand for its hand sanitizers and soap.

In February as the reality of the viral outbreak began to be known, the company ramped up production in its plant in San Rafael by 16 times, prioritizing five of its seven lines in the facility to sanitizer and adding shifts round the clock, Tom Feegel, the new CEO as of July 2019, told the Business Journal in May.

EO already qualified to return to the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing companies for a ninth time and the second straight year, achieving 69% revenue growth in 2016–2019, the business magazine’s ranking metric. Sales last year were about $50 million, up from $47 million in 2018.

Feegel projects revenue will reach $60 million this year.

