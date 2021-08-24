EO Products rebuilding after sanitizer, soap pandemic sales roller-coaster

Revenue growth of 56% in a single year normally would be a great thing, but for EO Products, maker of the EO and Everyone lines of personal care products, that achievement in bringing eagerly needed hand sanitizers and soaps met a bittersweet year-end, when a flood of such products hit the market.

The 26-year-old company ended 2020 with $78 million in revenue, well above the $60 million projection from earlier in the year, but the company faced a big challenge, according to co-founder and co-CEO Susan Griffin-Black.

As the coronavirus pandemic emerged in February 2020, EO found that half its demand was coming for sanitizers and soaps from both brands, so it dedicated 80% of its production and resources to those products. Then the market softened when hundreds of producers rushed as such items flew off store and distributor shelves.

EO faced a market where retailers already had more of these competing product than they could move, prompting deeply discounted sales and donations. That part of the market is just starting to stabilize, so EO is projecting no sales growth this year and revenue at a level just under that of 2019.

Staffed up to over 200 with employees, part-timers and temporary workers, the company started layoffs in April and aims to bring its workforce to around 160 this year. CEO Tom Feegel, who joined the company in 2019, was among the cuts.

Along with its big shift in product, the company also trimmed the number of products it produced to set up its revenue strategy for 2022. About half the unique product types for the lower-priced Everyone brand were cut, and the premium EO brand line was slimmed down, with the intent to bring back some products after a refreshing of the brand, according to Griffin-Black.

“We gave ourselves the opportunity to right-size and break even and then break through and break away,” she said.

The company encountered a similar demand surge and fall-off in 2008–2009 with the H1N1 influenza A virus outbreak.

“But we were much smaller company then,” Griffin-Black said.

Sales skyrocketed and production skyrocketed from the year before, then sales went down to 20%-plus over the years afterward.

Even with the market challenge in the past two years, EO in 2021 returned to the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing companies for a 10th time in a dozen years and the third straight year. The company ranked No. 3,995 with 77% revenue growth in 2017–2020, the ranking period.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.