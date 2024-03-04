Equal Employment Opportunity Commission files amicus brief in support of Hello Alice

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an amicus brief in defense of Hello Alice regarding a case that alleges the small business platform racially discriminated against small business owners with its grant program.

The lawsuit, filed last year by America First Legal, alleges that a program which offered 10 Black small business owners grants of $25,000 each between Hello Alice — which was co-founded by Santa Rosa resident Elizabeth Gore, along with Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Caudle — and Progressive Insurance Co. illegally discriminated business owners based on race.

The amicus brief was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division on Feb. 22 and says long-standing precedent cases and guidelines from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission permits voluntary affirmative action plans under Title VII.

It also argues that Section 1981 affirmative action case law in the private sector is guided by the Title VII framework and not impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action in higher education.

“To subject purely private affirmative-action plans to strict scrutiny would not only upset section 1981 affirmative-action precedent but could also have practical implications for race-based affirmative action that is squarely permissible under Title VII,” the commission’s brief read.

“Empowering employers to take voluntary measures to remedy past discrimination remains an important component of our nation’s progression toward equal employment opportunity. This Court should take care not to hinder such efforts.”

The commission declined any further comment.

Read the full amicus brief here:

The original lawsuit lists Ohio resident Nathan Roberts, who owns Ohio-based trucking company Freedom Truck Dispatch, as the plaintiff and Progressive Preferred Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company and Circular Board Inc. — the company that operates Hello Alice — as defendants.

Roberts, who is white and holds a commercial policy from Progressive, received an email from the company offering 10 grants of $25,000 each to Black-owned small business owners to be put toward purchasing a commercial vehicle , according to the complaint.

The program was a partnership between Progressive and Hello Alice.

Roberts “did not realize the grant was available only for Black-owned small businesses” and began filling out the application until he reached the part that emphasized the grants were for Black-owned businesses.

America First Legal vice president and general counsel Gene Hamilton said in a statement on the America First Legal’s website that the grant program is “offensive to the American ideal.”

“All Americans deserve to be free from racial discrimination, yet major corporations across the United States inject racial considerations into every aspect of their business operations, employment practices and so much more.” he said in the statement. “We will fight to vindicate his rights and the rights of all similarly situated Americans.”

Hello Alice filed an updated motion to dismiss the case in February and asked the court to dismiss the complaint claiming Hello Alice racially discriminated against Roberts or move the case to the Northern District of California.

Four legal groups- Southern Poverty Law Center, Lawyers’ Commission for Civil Rights Under Law, Hispanic National Bar Association and Asian Americans Advancing Justice- also filed a joint amicus brief back in December supporting Hello Alice’s motion to dismiss the case. They voiced support for Hello Alice’s work to distribute small business grants to business owners and entrepreneurs.

“Their engagement in this case is evidence of the potential for this and similar lawsuits to undo important progress we’ve made as a country toward equitable access to economic opportunities,” lead counsel on the case Neal Katyal said in an email statement back in December.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.