Excessive heat warning issued for parts of Sonoma, Napa, Marin counties as temperatures set to soar

A looming heat wave has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory and excessive heat warning for much of Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties as well as the rest of the Bay Area beginning Wednesday.

The hot weather will bring increased risk of human-caused wildfires, the weather service said in the advisory, issued Tuesday.

With the exception of the immediate coast, all of the North Bay is under a heat advisory beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday through Friday at 1 p.m., meteorologists said.

High temperatures are expected to be “well above average,” ranging from the low 90s to the low 100s, the weather service said. Onshore winds will keep the coast cooler, meteorologists noted.

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to ratchet up further, prompting the weather service to issue a warning of excessive heat beginning at 11 a.m. through Friday at 1 p.m. for the North Bay hills, the weather service said. Lower elevations will remain under a heat advisory.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will range from the 90s to the low 100s and could reach 110 in the hottest Bay Area locations, meteorologists said.

