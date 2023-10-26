Exchange Bank hires east Santa Rosa branch manager

Exchange Bank hired A.J. Vazquez as vice president and manager of an east Santa Rosa branch office.

Vazquez is managing the location at 136 Calistoga Road, the Santa Rosa-based institution announced Thursday.

Vazquez has been in banking for 16 years, most recently at Umpqua Bank in Novato. She was on retail advisory committees and was a bank ambassador for Umpqua’s recent merger with Columbia State Bank.

When not at work, she volunteers to teach financial literacy classes for middle schoolers and adults at North Marin Community Services, has been a board director of Novato Chamber of Commerce since 2019, has been involved with nonprofit 10,000 Degrees for college career days and is team treasurer for Santa Rosa United soccer club.

Vazquez is a Novato Leadership 2019 graduate.