Executive at Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyard wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

Pushing technology into vineyard operations has been a focus of Chris Cordano’s tenure at Beckstoffer Vineyards, which farms thousands of North Coast acres.

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring him with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 38

Professional background: CPA working four years in public accounting and 32 years in agricultural family businesses.

Education: Bachelor of Science in accounting from California State University Sacramento

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

The manner in which I carry out my job has not changed significantly. There are no face to face meetings and more phone calls. I do find myself spending more time considering the future challenges facing our customers.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

The wine hospitality component of our industry has been impacted. Wineries rely on hospitality for bringing in new customers. As wineries become able to re-open to the public, this method of contact could return to normal. Sales and marketing have been impacted.

Wineries have had to seek alternative methods for sales and marketing. This is not likely to return to traditional methods anytime soon. On the grape growing side of the industry, the farming aspect has not been severely impacted.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: We have been and continue to push technology into vineyard operations. Data use for vineyard operations and tracking. Continuing to market specific locations for grape quality.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Think outside the world of finance and accounting when you can. You will bring more value to your company or business.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

We deliver agricultural products. Changes would be in technology used to assist in making farming decisions.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

When I was young, I made a decision to not invest in a vineyard property even though I felt confident it could succeed. I learned to trust my instinct and skills.

What is your most memorable business experience?

Going through a financial workout situation successfully. Being part of a merger and acquisition due diligence and documentation team for several successful transactions.

What is your greatest business success?

Going through a financial workout situation successfully.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I would hope that family and friends would not be surprised about anything about me.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

Take a step back, listen, keep in mind that everyone has been affected by COVID-19. Whatever another person’s stress level was before COVID-19, it is more stressful now. Focus on the issue and moving forward toward resolution. It is important to exercise patience and respect. Look and think forward. Anticipate how everyone has been impacted.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: Twenty-five years volunteering for the local food pantry. Little league assistant coach. Member local Kiwanis club. 20 years local fund raising festival treasurer

Quick takes

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Bill Gates

Most want to meet: Anyone willing to have a conversation. That is how the world works.

Stress relievers: Fly fishing, watching baseball

Favorite activities outside work: Fly fishing, cycling, camping, hiking