Executive at Sonoma County’s Exchange Bank wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Someone once told Daniel Farris that, “mediocrity is the worst enemy of greatness.” That advice remains with him and “reminds me daily that to be great one must overcome, adapt and exceed being just ‘good enough.’”

His career path focused on finance and risk management focus in pursuing multiple degrees at Sacramento State University. “After completing my undergraduate program, I continued in the finance field eventually completing my MBA program from the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University.”

Personally, he responds to the question, “What does your mom or dad brag most about you?” by noting, “My mother, Diane Farris, likes to brag about ‘the person he has become with a no-nonsense personality and strong-willed individual.’ While my father, Brent Farris (who doesn’t take life too seriously), likes to brag about how, ‘He’s smarter than me… but that’s not saying much.’”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best thing about being under 40 allows you the time and energy to implement the change needed to take an idea to product. Having the skill and knowledge to understand what has been accomplished is something I can appreciate at this age.

“The worst part being under 40 is wanting to continue that growth but knowing perfection takes time which I always seem to be in short supply of.”