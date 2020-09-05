Executive at Sonoma County’s Traditional Medicinals executive wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring Diaz with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 200

Professional background: Diaz earned her CPA and Bachelors of Science in Accounting from DePaul University, and then went on to earn a Masters of Management in Marketing and Strategy from Northwestern University’s prestigious Kellogg Graduate School of Management. Her career trajectory has led her to such companies as Arthur Andersen & Co., Kraft Foods, and Mars Petcare, among others. She has extensive CFO experience in US, Canada and Latin America with Branded CPG, Private label and Foodservice. Her experience spans rapidly scaling companies as well as acquisitions, manufacturing restructuring, cost transformation programs and fix-it turnaround situations.

Education: B.S., accounting, DePaul University; Masters of Management, marketing and strategy, Northwestern University

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

We are thriving by focusing on the essentials. Initially, we cut back on projects in order to focus on managing through the current challenges. Now we have expanded to include strategic initiatives.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

More consumption at home. Accelerated trend toward online shopping and grocery delivery. At home consumption will go back down but online shopping will continue.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: Keeping our employees safe and well while on company premise.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Be bold and lean in. Allow people to stretch and grow.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

Revenue will double with new product lines supported with an additional production facility.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

We exited some customer contracts because forecasted demand outstripped capacity. We were wrong on timing and choice of customers. I learned that the CFO needs to drive the critical thinking and play out options long before it hits the fan.

What is your most memorable business experience?

Working on acquisition and integration. Business trips to Russia, China, and many more countries.

What is your greatest business success?

The growth and development of team members. Nine staff members have gone on to become CFOs.

What was your toughest business decision?

Closing a manufacturing facility.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I moved to California. They know but still can’t believe it.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

Spending time with family is a gift.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: Volunteer, Redwood Empire Food Bank; volunteer, dog park construction

Quick takes

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Marcia Glenn, formerly chief procurement officer for Kraft Foods. She shared her journey to lead from the heart and opened up possibilities for me.

Current reading: “Daring Greatly”

Most want to meet: President Trump

Stress relievers: Exercise, focus on gratitude

Favorite activities outside work: Family gatherings and traveling with friends