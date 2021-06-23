Executive director of Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation wins North Bay Business Leadership Pride award

J. Mullineaux, executive director of Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards.

Number of company employees: 5

Professional background: Nonprofit philanthropy. 17 months in current role. Over 11 years as Vice President of Philanthropic Planning for Community Foundation Sonoma County. 17 years of arts development in San Francisco.

Education: BA University of Washington in Communications; MA Columbia University in Organizational Psychology; Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy certificate from the American College

Tell us your story in your words: I am a first generation college graduate who grew up in Binghamton, New York. I was fortunate to receive full financial aid through undergraduate school and I worked my way through graduate school.

I found my voice through the arts as an adolescent and I learned to express my voice through activism in the late 80s when an entire generation of gay men were dying.

My entire career has been in the field of philanthropy and I have over 35 years of fundraising, gift planning and charitable advising experience. The happiest day of my life was when I married my husband Matt on a glorious day in Sonoma County in October 2013.

An experience that truly changed and shaped me was a trip I took in 2017. I boarded a bus with 40 other individuals and retraced the path of the civil rights movement from Nashville through Alabama, into Mississippi and across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

The history and the truth that I learned were significant, but more importantly, I discovered a community of multi-racial and intergenerational people that transformed me. I saw firsthand what is possible when a community like this is formed and nurtured.

It was a contributing factor in my move to become part of the Santa Rosa Junior College. SRJC is the perfect environment for me to help elevate others the way I was empowered when I was in college.

Personally, what have you learned about yourself within the past year -- with its economic and social challenges -- and how will it change the way you live going forward?

I became executive director of the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation in January 2020, just prior to the sheltering in place that occurred due to the pandemic.

This is my first experience as an executive director. I was immediately presented with the biggest leadership challenge I will ever face, and I learned very quickly that I have everything that it takes to be in this role.

I was very fortunate to have great staff at the SRJC Foundation and a tremendous Board of Directors who were extremely supportive.

Nonetheless, there were days when I was sitting at home wondering how I am going to lead this organization; I wanted it to thrive, not just survive. I was very happy when my training and instincts took over and I learned to trust the years of experience that led me to this role.

I found a deeper sense of gratitude for the preparation and opportunity I had in prior positions, especially at Community Foundation Sonoma County. I was reminded that if you really love what it is you do, you will find the energy and the answers to guide you.

It also helps if you believe in something much bigger than yourself. I believe strongly in racial equity and this pandemic has brought social and racial injustice to the forefront.

The SRJC Foundation immediately set up a Crisis Response Fund to raise funds to support students through the economic impacts of the pandemic. I read some of the early applications from students who were applying for those funds.

I will never forget the stories of students losing their jobs and in many cases supporting their parents who had also lost their jobs.

Then George Floyd was murdered and a new era of activism and action was born. There is a level of awareness and accountability that I have not seen before. I am definitely coming out of this pandemic with an even deeper commitment to social and racial justice.

Did it give you a new perspective about your career or the business you are in? What was the biggest shift in that perception?

I have been in the philanthropy field for over 35 years for good reason. I believe in the power of philanthropy to transform communities and lives. This past year has only reinforced my belief in the role that philanthropy can play. I am glad that the field as a whole is shifting toward more diversity, equity, inclusion and justice work.

Of all the things you learned about yourself in the past year or so, which one surprises you the most and why?

I believe self-awareness is very important for the work that I do. At times, I need to be very personal with people, so I need to be self-aware of my own strengths and weaknesses. I have done numerous personality and strengths inventories over time and when I started this new job I took a test that placed me right on the line between introversion and extraversion.