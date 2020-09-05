Executive from Napa's Intervine wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

As a supplier of wine to airlines, Intervine is now readjusting its plans, adapting with new single-serving bottles over full-sized containers.

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring Elizabeth Hammon with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 30

Professional background: Hammon was hired as CFO at Intervine in 2017 and was an instrumental player in Intervine’s leveraged ESOP transaction and ownership buy-out in 2018. As CFO, Elizabeth manages and directs all financial, accounting and IT activities for Intervine.

Before joining Intervine, Hammon served as director and controller for United Technologies Inc in the Aerospace Systems Division where she specialized in financial process management and continuous financial performance improvement. Previous to her aerospace controller role she was senior manager of Military Program Finance and Associate Director of Government Pricing and Compliance for United Technologies Aerospace Systems Division.

Hammon has also held senior finance roles at Brown Brothers Harriman and Company, Daylight Solutions Inc. and BD Company. She has a Master Degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Colorado and University of San Diego, CA. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University. She is a member of the Association of Financial Professionals and Women in Finance organizations.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

Navigating Intervine through this crisis is leading and stabilizing the company in the near term, creating the right avenues for growth when we emerge from the crisis, and building the cash flow resilience the company needs to get through the next several quarters preparing for the significant economic shock of an over 50% decline in sales due to the pandemic.

It includes stakeholder management, in particular the board and executive team, and insuring liquidity.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

As Intervine is a major wine and beverage supplier to the airlines and cruise lines, the impact has been very significant with a virtual lock down of the travel industry. Beverage service is suspended to reduce touch contact points between airline employees and customers.

The resumption of service will be of smaller 187ml individual bottles instead of poured 750ml wine service until travel bans are removed, so we are focused on procuring differently packaged wines during the pandemic for our customers.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: Intervine has been awarded the entire American Airlines, Jetblue and Westjet airlines wine programs, from procurement to inventory management to on board delivery. Intervine is the largest alcoholic beverage supplier to the largest (American Airlines) airline in the country.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

I would show them the quote I have on my desk from Jeff Bezos: “Big things start small. The biggest oak starts from an acorn. You’ve got to be willing to let that acorn grow into a little sapling, and then finally into a small tree and then maybe one day it’ll be a big business on its own, step-by-step courageously.”

You can’t skip steps. You have to put one foot in front of the other. Things take time. There are no shortcuts, and you want to do those steps with passion and ferocity.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

I think we will see seismic changes in automation, flexible work, and consumer behavior. Most of the time the future arrives gently, but not in the case of a global pandemic! Change will happen much faster.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

I think being too slow to make a decision is regretful, not the actual decisions made, wrong or right. You step it up and figure it out, react quickly.

Don't languish too long in making some of the hard decisions. You learn from the outcomes of all decisions you make, only procrastinating leads to regret.

What is your most memorable business experience?

The relationships and enduring friendships with the people I’ve worked with are the most memorable and meaningful to me, much more so than events or accomplishments.

What is your greatest business success?

As Elton John wrote “Don't you know I'm still standing …better than I ever did! Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid

I'm still standing after all this time!”

What was your toughest business decision?

Having owned my own small business for 10 years, I transitioned back to a corporate finance role for a large public company. The decision to move on from my business was tough!

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I have an extremely good memory and rarely make written notes!

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

Biggest lesson learned is how to pivot and respond quickly to shifting priorities from high growth strategies to a line-by-line cost analysis and evaluation and elimination of any projects that don’t contribute directly to cash flow and earnings.

But cutting discretionary costs carries its own kind of risk and we have to be really careful not to cut anything without considering the long-term impact. Ultimately, we will return, at some point, to a world of growth. And be that in six months, a year, two years, travel will return, and we’ve got to be ready.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: The Napa Valley Food Bank and fundraiser and supporter for American Cancer Society.

Quick takes

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Jeff Bezos

Current reading: “When Breath becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi

Most want to meet: Elon Musk

Stress relievers: Swimming, running, art, poetry

Favorite activities outside work: Spending time with my sons! Running 10Ks and the occasional half-marathon.