Executive from Petaluma’s Clover Sonoma wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

Channels through which Clover Sonoma sells its dairy products have shifted, requiring the company to adapt the change in customer needs.

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring Jannicelli with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 235

Professional background: 2013–present: Clover. 2010–2013: BPM Consulting. 2007–2010: Moss Adams Consulting.

Education: Bachelor of Science in accounting, St. Mary’s College; MBA, Santa Clara University

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

I think the main change has been in the intentionality with which we need to communicate and connect with our teams and co-workers. Thankfully, this has occurred at a time in which technology makes this abundantly possible, but the key has been to structure those tools in the most useful way possible.

Solving the puzzle of how to stay connected when we are not together — that continues to be the foundational management challenge of this season. Our teams continue to tweak and modify how we do this, and I am confident that there are elements that we will carry on after we are back in the same offices.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

The main changes have to do with the channels through which we sell. Obviously, restaurants and the “food service” channel in general has been hit very hard with this. On the other hand, the grocery business has improved.

Generally, we would expect that at some point the mix between those channels will not last indefinitely. That said, I wouldn’t expect anything the change drastically anytime soon.

The other change that we can seen within this obvious mix shift is the increased focus on health and on brands and products that are both local and from companies that we trust. While these concepts are not particularly new, we have definitely seen them grow in their impact on buying decisions. THAT is a trend that I believe will — and should — last.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.: It has been amazing to watch our company pivot with the COVID-based changes that have occurred. Operationally, the teams saw overnight changes to volumes and sales channels and we have seamlessly answered the bell, from front-end sourcing through supply chain, production and all the way through distribution.

All the while, each of us is simultaneously learning about and managing a workforce and workplace in a manner that nobody would have ever been sinister enough to have predicted. We already knew that we had a special group of people working here, but this has been truly amazing to be a part of.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Some accumulated nuggets:

Work hard, and be nice.

Never stop learning. Every situation, every leader, can teach you something — good or bad.

It’s good to learn from your own mistakes … it’s better to learn from someone else’s.

Be confident, Stay humble.

Be transparent and consistent.

Never insist that you are right.

Reject completely the phrase “It’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.”

Take responsibility for mistakes, and share successes.

Worry more about how you are serving the company than about your next promotion.

Learn to ask the best question in the world: What can I do to help?

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

I think we are all being thrust into a changing employment environment. While there is always an evolving set of generational changes to manage, I believe we are about to see broader shifts in how we work, and where.

Ultimately, the companies that find the right balance of in-person and remote will have a key advantage in the labor market relative to their competitors.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

I have made more than my fair share of decisions that any reasonable person would deem “bad,” “wrong” or “disastrous.”

That said, and as much as I probably wished at the time that I did something differently, I believe strongly that those are all a part of the story that leads to today.

A “near miss” doesn’t have the same impact as an actual mistake in terms of encouraging a different subsequent behavior. And, given that I feel pretty good about where I am now, I can’t reasonably nit-pick about what led to this.