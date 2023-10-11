Fairfax advances ban on new gas stations

A plan to prohibit new gas stations in Fairfax is moving forward following a delay for revisions.

The Town Council voted unanimously to introduce the ordinance on a first reading on Oct. 4. The ordinance will take effect 30 days after a second reading scheduled for next month.

The ordinance would prohibit new gas stations and block the expansion of existing fueling sites in an effort to transition the town away from fossil fuel reliance and toward electric-powered transportation.

The council had already voted unanimously in November 2022 to introduce the law. However, officials decided to put off the second reading and adoption in order to make revisions and allow owners of the two gas stations in town the opportunity to comment or ask questions.

Both stations are on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. The ordinance would establish them as nonconforming, meaning they could not move or be altered unless required by a law or to close down.

Town Manager Heather Abrams said officials mailed letters, visited in person and made calls to the two fueling stations, Rino Gas and North Bay Gas. A representative for Rino Gas confirmed the business had no questions, but operators of the other business could not be reached, Abrams said.

"Neither have expressed concern or any real interest in this," Abrams said.

Vice Mayor Barbara Coler asked staff clarifying questions. Coler said that the gas stations operate a conditional use permit that is attached to the land.

"So should a current owner of a gas station decide to sell, it's my understanding that they would not be precluded from selling, is that correct?" Coler said.

"Correct," said Town Attorney Janet Coleson.

Coler also wanted to ensure that the ordinance would not prohibit reconstruction or repairs if the fueling facilities are damaged.

Coleson confirmed it would not.

"So we are working hard to make sure that they can remain in business as is," Coler said.

The ordinance would also allow the stations to add electric vehicle charging stations or other support services for zero-emission vehicles. It would allow the businesses to improve right-of-way safety.

The ordinance would stipulate that if a gas station is inoperable for 180 days or more, it cannot return to business. There would be opportunities for extension under certain circumstances, officials said. The existing rules for nonconforming businesses state that the use would be terminated after 12 months.

The Town Council made it a goal in 2021 to consider a prohibition on new gas stations. It was a discussion item as part of the town's Climate Action Plan 2030, a document that outlines efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and to promote sustainability.

The move follows a statewide trend. In 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown issued an executive order identifying the transportation sector as being responsible for 50% of California's total greenhouse gas emissions and 80% of the smog-forming oxides of nitrogen. The order directed state entities to ensure at least five million zero-emission vehicles on state roads by 2030 through the creation of charging stations and other measures.

In 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order mandating that all passenger cars and trucks sold in California be zero-emission by 2035.

Petaluma became the first city in the nation to ban new gas stations last year. It has been followed by Cotati, Santa Rosa, Windsor, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park.

Novato is the only other Marin city to adopt such a ban. The city's ordinance was amended earlier this year amid concerns the prohibition could lead some fueling sites to close. The ordinance was altered to allow the city's 12 gas stations to be repaired or rebuilt.

Novato's original provision prohibited them from being reconstructed or repaired if damages exceed 50% of the station's assessed value.