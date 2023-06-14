Fairfax ballot initiative seeks to repeal apartment tenant protections

A group of Fairfax residents has filed a draft ballot initiative attempting to repeal the town's tenant protection ordinances.

Signatories said they've been pleading with the Town Council to rescind the rent control and just-cause-for-eviction ordinances since they were approved in November. The signatories said they've reached a breaking point.

"What made people mad is that we did not get a vote on this," said Michael Sexton, a petition organizer and landlord. "The petition is an attempt by the residents for us to take back control from the Town Council, and bring this to a vote of the people."

Sexton started the political action committee websites Fairfaxresidents.org and Marinresidents.org to raise funds for a local broadcast commercial against rent control in Marin.

Deborah London, a downtown business owner, landlord and petitioner, called the ordinances "extreme and paralyzing."

"Housing providers and homeowners knew nothing about the process and the perception is they purposefully excluded us," London said of the Town Council.

Town Manager Heather Abrams confirmed that the petition with about 1,000 signatures was filed with the town on Thursday.

The signatures have been submitted to the Marin County Registrar of Voters for verification. A successful petition will require 10% of registered voters, or 588 signatures. The proponents will be notified of sufficiency or insufficiency no later than July 24, according to Town Clerk Michele Gardner.

Petitioners have been collecting signatures for months, mounting their protest meeting after meeting with the council. The ongoing conflict has led to several contentious hearings pushing past midnight.

London said the petitioners are not against rent control.

"There is already AB 1482," she said, referring to the Tenant Protection Act of 2019, which caps rent increases in California at 5%, plus the consumer price index rate. The maximum annual increase permitted under the state law is 10%.

By comparison, the Fairfax ordinance sets an annual rent increase cap at 60% of the regional consumer price index. The annual adjustment, however, cannot be less than 0% or greater than 5%, making it one of the strongest rent control laws in the state. The ordinance is retroactive to February 2022.

California's Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act prohibits local rent control regulations on properties constructed after 1995. Detached homes and condominiums are also exempt from rent control under the law. However, the text of the new Fairfax ordinance says, "An estimated 97% of all Fairfax housing units are in structures built before 1995."

The just-cause-for-eviction ordinance is the more controversial of the two. The law aims to prevent landlords from arbitrarily evicting tenants. It requires landlords to pay hefty relocation payments to renters evicted due to no fault of their own and requires landlords to pay triple damages if they try to evade rent control by withdrawing the dwelling from the rental market temporarily.

The petition organizers used the public open time at Wednesday's Town Council meeting to announce they would be submitting their initiative. Later that night, the council was set to receive a report on the feedback collected at its May workshop on the eviction ordinance. That discussion didn't start until about 11 p.m.

The council said it attempted to avoid another late-running meeting by reorganizing the agenda so that business items and hearings were dealt with earlier. Public comment was also cut to two minutes per person.

"It's totally inappropriate that we're having these discussions at this hour," Mayor Chance Cutrano said. "I take some responsibility for it. I also feel totally frustrated and confounded in the fact that we're ending up in this situation."

During the discussion, residents complained that the May workshop was delayed and cut short, and that there were several technical issues. They complained that it was limited to 115 participants; that it was online only, making it difficult for less tech-savvy residents to participate; and that the session was open to residents outside of Fairfax.

Many tenants support the ordinances said the meetings have been hostile, that they feel bullied and that their voices are being smothered. A group of audience members was snickering and jeering throughout the meeting.

Vice Mayor Barbara Coler said one of the reasons the workshop was by teleconference only was "to create a safe space for everybody."

"We've got a problem," she said of the hostility.

The council directed staff to schedule a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. June 21 to pick up where it left off.

After the meeting, Cutrano said that when the petition comes to the council, the members will discuss the town's next course of action.

In the meantime, he said he looks forward to the June 21 session.

"This process has created a lot of engagement around housing affordability issues in Fairfax," Cutrano said. "The hope is that as a community, having these necessary dialogues, we can find a way to really maintain housing for everybody."

Meanwhile, the San Anselmo Town Council is scheduled to receive a presentation Tuesday on the status of tenant protection ordinances in Fairfax and Larkspur.

Larkspur is continuing its hearing on draft tenant ordinances at a City Council meeting on June 21.