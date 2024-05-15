Fairfax housing strategy to focus on ADUs

Fairfax will focus on accessory dwelling units as it works to implement its newly approved housing element.

The Town Council heard a presentation this month on implementation of the planning document, which serves as a blueprint for housing through the eight-year planning cycle.

The document was certified by the state in April, but much of the work lies ahead, housing specialist Bryn McKillop said at a meeting on May 1.

"We are on track," she said.

McKillop said that each year through 2027 features identified programs with timelines for completion, including development on town-owned sites. Additional goals will likely be set through 2031.

The Town Council adopted the element late last year. The town must allow 490 more homes in the eight-year planning cycle. Its plan includes nearly 600 homes.

In the April 8 letter accepting the submission, the state acknowledged the town has integrated new design standards, updated its density bonuses and properly zoned locations such as residential care facilities.

Jeff Beiswenger, director of planning and building services, said the town is collaborating with the nonprofit ADU Center of Marin to facilitate the development of accessory dwelling units. The organization, which is working with cities and towns throughout the county, launched on April 1.

"They are a resource that can interact directly with homeowners," said Beiswenger.

The town is offering a 50% reduction in ADU application fees through 2032, a staff report said. As of March, the town had issued ADU building permits for seven residences.

Town resident Todd Greenberg said ADU development would be hindered by the town's new rent control policies. He called the report "deeply flawed."

"People are canceling ADUs," Greenberg said. "Unless you solve these egregious rent controls you are not going to be able to achieve any of this."

The town has set the annual rent increase cap at 75% of the regional consumer price index. The annual adjustment cannot be greater than 5%. A citizens' ballot initiative seeking to repeal the town's rent-control and just-cause-for-eviction ordinances will be considered by voters on Nov. 5.

Councilmember Lisel Blash commended the efforts to support affordable housing and tenant protections.

"We should continue to look at ways to facilitate a just housing market, whether or not the rent stabilization and just-cause ordinances stay in place or not," she said.

The town also adopted a workforce housing overlay in February and is seeking to develop affordable workforce housing by contacting property owners who may like to participate in the new zoning provisions, a staff report said.

Mayor Barbara Coler said the town has sought to link residents with a county program to disavow racially restrictive covenants often found in outdated housing documents.

"These are all illegal," Coler said. "I would encourage anyone who has such language in their deed to go to the county and get that redacted from your deed."