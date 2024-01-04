Fairfield police arrest 6 ‘heavy hitters’ in Solano County retail theft sting

The Fairfield Police Department wrapped up the second leg of its "Operation Holiday Thieves" sting, arresting six holiday grinches.

"While the number arrested may seem low, they were all heavy hitters who have caused devastating losses to local businesses," read a statement released by the department.

Public information officer Jennifer Brantley said the overall purpose of the operation was to ensure the safety of shoppers and to give them peace of mind last month during the holiday shopping season.

"This meant deterring theft, arresting those who committed any type of crimes at the subject properties, and to respond to any in-progress crimes occurring at the mall," said Brantley.

While this particular operation is not an annual occurrence, Brantley said the department's top priority during the busy shopping season is to make the shopping experience at Solano Town Center a safe one for both the shoppers and the employees that work there so officers look at the crime patterns to see where they can make the most impact.

"Considering all the organized retail thefts and regular theft occurring in our region, we thought that it would be impactful for Dick's Sporting Goods to have this operation conducted at their store," said Brantley. "In addition, this operation added officers to the mall area, enabling them to more immediately respond to crimes in progress at the property."

Brantley says the department coordinated with the management at the store and worked to ensure they had enough officers to safely run the operation.

"Each day of the operation we had about 10 officers," said Brantley. "There were officers stationed inside the store and outside in the parking lot. The majority of officers were from our Youth Services Unit, as school was out. There were also property crimes detectives and patrol officers involved."

Day one of "Operation Holiday Thieves" took place Dec. 22. According to department officials, the first four people to be arrested during the sting were detained after an officer working the operation spied two men leaving the store with a shopping cart full of items they hadn't paid for.

During the ensuing traffic stop, officials said it was discovered that there were four occupants in the getaway vehicle — identified as 27-year-old Gregory Carson, 36-year-old Tavani Cole, 29-year-old Nehmia Hatchett, and 34-year-old Rashad Brown. All were residents of Vallejo and, according to officials, were also wanted in connection to thefts that occurred in Vallejo and Concord.

A separate investigation into these incidents remains ongoing, according to officials, and any queries regarding this should be directed to Vallejo PD.

The four suspects were arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and other burglary related charges. Carson also had an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest, according to department officials.

Also arrested was 39-year-old Jeffrey Fagan, of Vallejo, after allegedly attempting to make a failed dressing room switch, said officials. Fagan, who was on probation for theft out of Napa and Solano counties, was booked into the Solano County Jail for a probation violation and petty theft.

Day two of "Operation Holiday Thieves" took place on Dec. 27. One person was arrested with the assistance of an off-duty California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer who witnessed four male teens stealing items from a store in the Solano Town Center Mall.

According to officials, the officer gave chase and detained a 16-year-old until Fairfield officers arrived. Because the suspect was a minor at the time of the incident, the name will remain confidential.