Family-owned Napa Valley landfill operator is selling to Waste Connections, 3rd largest waste company

Family-owned Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling, operators of the controversial Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park in Calistoga, has opted to sell the company after providing trash service to part of the Napa Valley since 1963.

The sale to Waste Connections Inc., the third largest refuse firm in the country, was a made “after the passing of our founder Bob Pestoni last year,” wrote Christy Pestoni, chief operating officer for the St. Helena-based Upper Valley Disposal. She made the disclosure in an Oct. 6 letter to the county’s Upper Valley Waste Management Agency.

The deal is set to close by year-end.

Pestoni added that “it became apparent that an acquisition was in the best interest for our family, employees and our community.”

Steven Lederer, manager of the agency, told The Press Democrat that Waste Connections has more resources than the Napa Valley company.

“It is therefore considered that they have more resources, both technology and money, to bring to the table as opposed to a single local company,” he wrote in an email.

Texas-based Waste Connections operates in 43 states and six Canadian provinces. It has about 8 million residential, commercial and industrial accounts, and employs over 20,000. It operates 97 landfills throughout the United States.

In California, the company has about 1,000 employees and runs nine landfills, is Solano County’s Potrero Hills Landfill, which already partners with the county of Napa for solid-waste disposal.

Last year, Waste Connections merged with C&S Waste Solutions, whose operations include Mendocino and Lake counties.

Upper Valley Disposal will insure “a smooth and seamless transition. All aspects of our current franchise agreements with the Upper Valley Waste Management Authority will remain unchanged,” Pestoni wrote.

The Clover Flat landfill has drawn complaints and even a lawsuit over pollution of stormwater and risk of wildfire, The Press Democrat reported. In 2019, the county contract with the landfill was nearly halted, but upgrades resolved agency concerns this year. Then in August, California Sportfishing Protection Alliance filed a federal lawsuit, claiming pollution from the facility.

And last month, the St. Helena Star reported that Mayor Geoff Ellsworth had filed a consumer complaint with the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, alleging fire and contamination risks at Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga and at the Upper Valley Disposal Service facility on Whitehall Lane outside St. Helena.

The Aug. 11 complaint cites “ongoing and inherently fire-prone operations and significant build-up of a volatile fuel load by these long term monopoly and for profit waste/garbage companies.” The newspaper reported that Ellsworth said he filed it as a private citizen, and that case is is under review by the prosecutor’s office.