Farming trade group in California’s Lake County hires new executive director

The Lake County Farm Bureau hired Rebecca Harper as executive director.

Harper fills a role previously held for seven years by Brenna Sullivan, who left in April to take a job as an engineering geologist for North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, which is based in Santa Rosa, according to the farm bureau website and Sullivan’s LinkedIn profile.

Harper recently received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences and natural resources from Oklahoma State University, according to the farming trade group. A graduate from Upper Lake High School and a lifelong resident of Lake County, Harper had worked for the farm bureau part time as an executive assistant starting in 2019.

During her time at Oklahoma State University, Harper was a recipient of many honors including a distinguished leadership award presented by the president of the university in response to Harper's work as a career liaison, counseling other university students in their professional pursuits.

Harper also received a Trans Ova Genetics Scholarship, awarded to only six collegiate students nationwide for outstanding performance in genetics-related academia and research, the trade group said.

While at the university, Harper judged local- and state-level FFA career development events such as in meat and livestock judging, and she worked with local agricultural associations including the Oklahoma Collegiate Farm Bureau, Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, and the Oklahoma Pork Council.

Lake County Farm Bureau has over 550 members.