Fast-growing Southern California contractor expands to Sonoma County

A fast-growing Southern California contractor has expanded to Sonoma County, coming to a familiar market for the founder.

San Diego-based Same Day Heating, Cooling, Plumbing in January opened a second location in Windsor, according to the announcement Friday. The 5,040-square-foot location at 600 American Way employs 22 people, the company told the Business Journal.

Owner Jason Winterstellar had been general manager of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning in Santa Rosa for a year then later held the same role for four and a half years at what’s now Moore Home Services, also in Santa Rosa, the Journal reported. He started Same Day in his hometown of San Diego in early 2019 and left Moore shortly after it was acquired by a private-equity fund in 2019, according to the news release and Journal reporting.

"I'm thrilled to be back in the North Bay, a region I know and love,” said Wintersteller in the announcement. “At Same Day, we're not just about providing services; we're about creating a different culture in the HVAC and plumbing industry. Our focus is on building personal relationships with our clients and fostering a work environment that values our team. I'm excited to bring this ethos to the North Bay area."

Same Day ranked No. 84 on Inc. magazine’s 2024 list of fast-growing independent companies in the Pacific region with 165% revenue growth in 2021–2023. With the new Windsor site, the company has 94 employees.

Moore in 2019 made the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth and last time, ranking No. 1,999 with 201% three-year revenue growth, ending 2018 with $27.6 million and 140 employees, the Journal reported.

Managing the operation is President and CEO Zachary Johnson, most recently a general manager for Republic Services operations in California and Utah, according to Same Day. Johnson earned a master’s degree in sport management and an MBA from University of Michigan.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.