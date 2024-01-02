Federal investigators contact Napa County about Upvalley waste agency

Federal investigators have contacted Napa County in an effort to gather information connected to the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, according to a county spokesperson.

Napa County officials said the county had received a subpoena to provide information about the waste services agency, but was told by the Department of Justice not to share additional details.

The joint-powers authority oversees waste disposal for Upvalley — including the Clover Flat landfill, a source of a number of recent environmental and worker complaints — and members include Napa County, St. Helena, Yountville and Calistoga.

