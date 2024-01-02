Federal investigators contact Napa County about Upvalley waste agency

EDWARD BOOTH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 2, 2024, 12:55PM
Federal investigators have contacted Napa County in an effort to gather information connected to the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, according to a county spokesperson.

Napa County officials said the county had received a subpoena to provide information about the waste services agency, but was told by the Department of Justice not to share additional details.

The joint-powers authority oversees waste disposal for Upvalley — including the Clover Flat landfill, a source of a number of recent environmental and worker complaints — and members include Napa County, St. Helena, Yountville and Calistoga.

