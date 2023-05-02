Festival Napa Valley appoints David Shimmon to its board

Festival Napa Valley, the largest nonprofit cultural institution in Napa County, appointed David Shimmon to its board of directors.

Shimmon previously was president of Fortune 500 company U.S. Filter Corporation, and he was chairman, CEO, adviser and board member to various other companies.

Festival Napa Valley describes Shimmon as a wine enthusiast with a passion for opera, as well as travel. The nonprofit celebrates both music and wine as means of bringing people together.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our exceptional board, now numbering 31 vintners and community leaders,” said board chairman Robin Baggett, proprietor of Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet wineries. “He brings a wealth of experience and a passion for the arts, and we will benefit greatly from his leadership and guidance.”

Shimmon said, “I am honored to join the board of one of the nation’s most admired festivals and look forward to advancing the impact of its many arts education and programming initiatives.”