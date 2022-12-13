Festival Napa Valley organizer names 2 new board members

Wine industry executive have been added to the board of directors for Festival Napa Valley, a recurring mid-summer music event.

Amanda Harlan Maltas is director of communications for The Napa Valley Reserve and Meadowood Napa Valley, and an ambassador for the Harlan Family Domain, according to the festival group.

Tracy Sweeney is vice president of direct to consumer for Treasury Wine Estates’ Napa Valley brands Beaulieu Vineyards, Beringer, Etude, Frank Family Vineyards, Stags’ Leap Winery and Sterling.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and an MBA from National University

“We have been fortunate to build an exceptional board of directors, now numbering 30 vintners and community leaders,” stated board chairman Robin Baggett, proprietor of Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet wineries. “We are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Tracy to this group of dedicated individuals who have a passion for overseeing Festival Napa Valley’s mission of enriching the community through innovative performances and inspiring educational programs.”

The 17th edition of Festival Napa Valley is set to take place at venues throughout the county July 14–23, 2023.